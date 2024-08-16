Mahindra Launches ‘THE’ SUV: Thar ROXX

Turn Heads

A distinctive silhouette, a powerful long hood with short overhangs for exceptional approach and departure angles, make it a timeless, iconic design.

Majestic on-road presence with an unmissable styling making it ‘THE' SUV.

Don't Just Ride, Glide

Introducing Mahindra's All-New M_GLYDE Platform: Engineered for a smooth ride and precise handling, ensuring class-leading dynamics on and off the road.

Refined Drive: Features WATT's Link suspension, advanced shock absorbers, and First-in-Segment Hydraulic Rebound Stopper (HRS) for a controlled, responsive experience.

World-Class NVH: Designed to deliver world-class NVH levels for a premium and quiet in-vehicle experience.

Power On

Dynamic Engine Options: G20 TGDI mStallion and D22 mHawk producing Max. Torque of 380 Nm and 370 Nm respectively.

Refined Transmission: Available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed AISIN torque converter automatic transmission for versatile driving

Advanced Safety: 35+ standard safety features, Level 2 ADAS, comprehensive ESP package, engineered to meet highest B-NCAP safety rating

Get Off The Tar

India's First Crawl Smart Assist and IntelliTurn: Conquers tough terrains and tight turns with ease for superior off-road maneuverability.

Technological Advancements: Gen II Adventure statistics display, Compass, Roll & Pitch Altimeter along with Drive modes (Zip & Zoom), 4XPLOR Terrain Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud)

Rock The Luxe Life

Luxurious Space: Offering best-in-class cabin roominess, wheelbase of 2850 mm, huge and a versatile boot space of 644 litre.

Expansive Panoramic Skyroof™: Provides a wide open-air view, enhancing the sense of space in every drive.

Uninterrupted Excitement: The Harman Kardon 9-speaker system with QuantumLogic, Twin HD screens: 26.03 cm infotainment and 26.03 cm full digital cluster and class-leading 80+ features with Adrenox, Ventilated and Powered Seats, 360 degree surround view system with blind view monitoring

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 16: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, proudly presents Thar ROXX – ‘THE' SUV, a category disruptor set to break norms and redefine the SUV landscape in the country. With a starting price of ₹ 12.99 Lakh, the Thar ROXX embodies the Mahindra boldness and unconventional spirit. Designed and engineered to turn heads and deliver a refined drive and powerful yet safe performance, the Thar ROXX conquers all terrains while offering an array of luxurious features.

Built on Mahindra's All-New M_GLYDE platform, the Thar ROXX delivers an exceptionally smooth ride with crisp handling and class leading dynamics. It effortlessly blends Thar's outdoor DNA with modern sophistication, offering a premium SUV experience that caters to those who demand the finest in every aspect of their lives.

The Thar ROXX has been rigorously tested in extreme conditions across diverse terrains and altitudes, including the scorching sand dunes of the Thar desert at +50°C, the high altitudes of Umling La, tricky muddy surfaces in Coorg and the freezing cold of -20°C in Kaza. This extensive testing guarantees that the Thar ROXX is a robust and reliable choice for the Global Indian – people who are Indian at heart but have a global mindset.

Mr. Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Thar brand has always been a cultural phenomenon, symbolizing freedom and a strong sense of community. Building on this legacy, the Thar ROXX is ‘THE' SUV, seamlessly combining head-turning design, a refined drive, powerful performance, superior off-roading capability, ultimate safety, luxurious space, and advanced technology. With Thar ROXX, we’re not just elevating the SUV experience—we’re setting our sights on making the Thar brand the No. 1 SUV (>12.5 Lakh segment) by volume within the next 3 to 5 years.”

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Thar ROXX represents a new era of refined body-on-frame SUVs, built on our all-new M_GLYDE platform. This cutting-edge platform, enables us to deliver the best of both worlds – blending refined urban sophistication typically found in monocoque SUVs like the XUV700 with unparalleled, tech-enabled off-road capabilities. With standout features such as a panoramic SkyroofTM, advanced Level 2 ADAS, and Harman Kardon branded audio, the Thar ROXX redefines the ownership experience, setting new benchmarks in luxury and safety.”

Bookings for the Thar ROXX will open online and at Mahindra dealerships from Oct 03, 2024, and Test Drives will start from Sept 14, 2024. Deliveries will commence this dussehra, ensuring customers can enjoy their new Mahindra SUV as soon as possible.

Designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai, engineered at the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, and developed and tested at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT), the Thar ROXX is built at Mahindra’s advanced facility in Nashik. This SUV embodies the expertise and innovation of Mahindra's global design and engineering teams.

Thar ROXX Variant-wise Pricing in Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

Variant G20 G20 D22 D22 D22 D22 MT AT MT AT MT AT RWD RWD RWD RWD 4WD 4WD MX1 ₹ 12.99 NA ₹ 13.99 NA NA NA MX3 NA ₹ 14.99 ₹ 15.99 ₹ 17.49 NA NA AX3L NA NA ₹ 16.99 NA NA NA MX5 ₹ 16.49 ₹ 17.99 ₹ 16.99 ₹ 18.49 # NA AX5L NA NA NA ₹ 18.99 NA # AX7L NA ₹ 19.99 ₹ 18.99 ₹ 20.49 # #

#: To be announced at a later

More about the Thar ROXX

Turn Heads

The Thar ROXX's majestic on road presence draws inspiration from the great outdoors to create a vehicle that truly impresses.

The design features a bold front grille paired with Bi-LED projector headlamps and C-shaped DRLs, ensuring superior visibility in all conditions.

Its classic silhouette, characterised by a long hood, upright cabin, and short overhangs for exceptional approach and departure angles, upholds the iconic Thar design, marrying timeless aesthetics with modern execution.

Angular wheel arches, rugged cladding, and R19 alloy wheels with 255/60 All Terrain tyres highlight the robust road presence.

Signature side-hinged split rear tailgate with an externally-mounted spare wheel enhances practicality while maintaining a rugged appeal.

The interior boasts an ivory ambiance with leatherette trims and soft-touch materials; the leather-wrapped dashboard, complemented by piano black and metallic finishes and ambient footwell lighting.

Durable design elements, including low-gloss treatments on AC vents, sturdy dashboard sections, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.

Available in a palette of seven striking colors—Deep Forest, Everest White, Tango Red, Battleship Grey, Nebula Blue, Burnt Sienna, and Stealth Black

Don't Just Ride, Glide

Marrying on-road elegance with exceptional off-road prowess, the Thar ROXX is engineered for refined drive across terrains.

Built on Mahindra's all-new M_GLYDE platform, the Thar ROXX offers a refined ride and precise handling, delivering class-leading dynamics.

Features WATT's Link suspension, advanced shock absorbers with MTV-CL and Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) technology, and a first-in-category Hydraulic Rebound Stopper (HRS) to enhance ride quality.

A flat floor design in the second row ensures increased comfort for all passengers.

Meticulous engineering achieves world-class NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels, ensuring a quiet and refined driving experience.

Power On

Experience unmatched performance and power with the Thar ROXX on every journey.

Dynamic engine options include the G20 TGDI mStallion and D22 mHawk engines, delivering best-in-class torque of 380 Nm and 370 Nm respectively for strong, reliable performance.

Versatile transmission choices encompass a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AISIN torque converter automatic, ensuring seamless shifts and impressive acceleration.

Specification Petrol Engine – All-New 2.0 L mStallion TGDi Diesel Engine 2.2 L mHawk Max Power 130 kW @ 5000 r/min 128.6 kW @ 3500 r/min Max Torque 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 r/min 370 Nm @ 1500-3000 r/min Transmission 6-Speed Manual/Automatic (Aisin) 6-Speed Manual/Automatic (Aisin)

Advanced Safety

Engineered to achieve the highest B-NCAP safety rating, Thar ROXX offers best-in-class crash performance.

Comes standard with 6 airbags, 3-point seat belts and seat-belt reminder for all seats along with passenger airbag on/off for child safety, ISO-FIX child seats with top-tether, among others, providing comprehensive protection for all occupants.

L2 ADAS (1R1V) suite with 10 features including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), 360-degree surround view system with blind view monitor, adaptive cruise control which adds to the safety, comfort and convenience.

The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Tyre Direction Monitoring System (TDMS) add an extra layer of safety.

Equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) 9.3 system with BLD (Brake locking differential).

The dynamic safety functions Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS) and Roll Over Mitigation (ROM) further builds confidence.

Get Off The Tar

Designed to dominate the toughest terrains, the Thar ROXX stands as a true off-road legend.

The 4Xplor System provides superior traction through Electronic Locking Differentials, making challenging terrains feel effortless.

India’s first Crawl Smart Assist which offers precise low-speed control combined with IntelliTurn that enables effortless tight turns, enhancing maneuverability in challenging environments

Boasting best-in-class approach, departure, and ramp-over angles, along with a 650 mm water-wading depth, the Thar ROXX is prepared for any adventure.

Gen II Adventure statistics display, Compass, Roll & Pitch Altimeter along with Drive modes (Zip & Zoom).

Terrain Modes (4×4) – 4XPLOR (Snow, Sand & Mud) and Terrain Assist (RWD) – XPLOR (Snow, Sand & Mud) further adds to the the lengendary capability.

Approach Angle Departure Angle Ramp Over Angle Water Wading Depth (mm) 41.7° 36.1° 23.9° 650

Rock The Luxe Life

Seamlessly blending luxury with advanced technology, the Thar ROXX offers a premium driving experience.

The interior features an ivory ambiance, leatherette trims, and soft-touch materials that exude sophistication. The leather-wrapped dashboard, enhanced by contrast stitching, piano black, and metallic finishes, adds a touch of elegance and durability.

Ventilated front seats ensure comfort in all weather conditions, while the ergonomically designed seating layout provides excellent support for both the driver and passenger.

Ambient lighting in the footwell throughout the cabin creates a relaxed atmosphere.

Practical storage options, including large door pockets, center console storage, and cup holders, ensure that every journey is comfortable and clutter-free

With the largest boot space in its segment of 644 litres upto roof, the Thar ROXX ensures that you have ample room to carry all your gear, whether for a weekend getaway or an extended adventure

An expansive Panoramic Skyroof™ provides a stunning open-air experience, enhancing the sense of space and connection with the surroundings.

Twin 26.03 cm HD screens, comprising a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system, keep drivers connected and informed at all times.

Harman Kardon 9-speaker system with QuantumLogic surround, Bass enhancer, and a 6-mode audio settings amplifier delivers an exceptional in-cabin audio experience.

Adrenox connectivity with 80+ features, including Alexa integration and wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, ensures seamless connectivity and convenience.

Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto, Wireless charging and 65W USB-C charging point allows effortless connectivity.

Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Couple Distance Headroom (1st row) Headroom (2nd row) Leg Room 1st row Leg Room 2nd row Hip room 1st row Hip room 2nd row 4428 1870 1923 2850 823 1060* 1032* 1047 930 1354 1343

*Metal Roof; All measurements in mm.

Variants and top features

MX1 MX3 MX5 AX7L · LED Projectors Headlamps · LED Tail Lamps · R18 Steel Wheels · 6 Airbags · Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with BLD (Brake locking differential) · Seat belt reminder for all passengers · 3-points seat belt for all passengers · Touchscreen Infotainment (26.03 cm) · Push Button Start · Electric Power Steering · Engine Start/Stop · Steering Mounted Controls · Tyre Direction Monitoring System · Watt's Link Suspension · FDD (Frequency Dependent Damping) · 60:40 split rear seat · Rear AC vents · Premium Embossed Fabric Upholstery · Front Sliding armrest · Driver Seat Height Adjust · Analogue Dials with MID cluster · 4 speakers · Power window: Front & Rear · 12 V socket · Rear USB-C Port · Remote central locking · Height Adjustable Seat Belts Front · A & B Pillar Entry Assist Handle · Luggage net hooks in boot space · Sunglass Holder · LED turn indicator on fender · Lead me, Follow me Home function in Headlamps · Side Footstep · ISOFIX · In addition to features of MX1 · 26.03 cm (10.25“) HD Infotainment · Wireless Android Auto & Wired Apple Car Play · Gen II Adventure statistics · Drive Modes: Zip, Zoom · Selectable Terrain Modes: Snow, Sand, Mud · Cruise Control · Auto Dimming IRVM · Wireless Charger · Reverse Camera · Rear wiper & wash · Electric adjust ORVM · Rear armrest with cup holder · Front USB Port – 2 Nos. ( C type 15W + A type Data port ) · Rear defogger · Driver Power Window One Touch Up/Down · Spare wheel cover · In addition to features of MX3 · Single Pane Sunroof · R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels · ELD-Electric Locking Differential (Only 4×4 Variants) · Acoustic Windshield · LED Daytime Running Lamps · LED Front Fog Lamps · Footwell Lighting · Tyre pressure monitoring system · Leatherette Seats · Leather Wrapped steering · Auto headlamp · Auto wiper · Front Park Sensors · 2 Tweeters · In addition to features of MX5 · Panoramic Sunroof · R19 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels · Level 2 ADAS · Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster screen · Harman Kardon (TM) Quantum Logic premium audio -9 Speaker system · Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa · Leatherette Wrap on Door Trims + IP · 6 Way Powered driver seat · Front Ventilated Seats · Surround view camera with Blind view monitor · Power fold ORVM · Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold · CrawlSmart (Only 4×4 AT variants) · Intelliturn (Only 4×4 AT variants) · Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Car Play · Front Camera · Fully Automatic Temperature Control · Cooled Glove box · Front USB Port – 2 Nos. (C type 65W + A type Data port) AX3L AX5L · In addition to features of MX3 · Level 2 ADAS · Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold · Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster screen · Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa · DTS sound staging · Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Car Play · Fully Automatic Temperature Control · Front USB Port – 2 Nos. (C type 65W + A type Data port) · Acoustic Windshield · Auto headlamp · Auto wiper · In addition to features of MX5 · Level 2 ADAS · Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold · Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster screen · Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa · DTS sound staging · CrawlSmart (Only 4×4 AT variants) · Intelliturn (Only 4×4 AT variants) · Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Car Play · Fully Automatic Temperature Control · Front USB Port – 2 Nos. (C type 65W + A type Data port)

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room.

