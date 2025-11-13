Maiden Forgings Limited Successfully Registered with Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), Bengaluru

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), one of the leading manufacturers of bright steel bars and wires, is pleased to announce that it has been officially registered with the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), DRDO Bengaluru, under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

This certification marks another important milestone in MFL's journey as it reinforces the company's credentials in the defence manufacturing ecosystem. With this registration, MFL is now eligible to supply products for use in defence applications, thereby strengthening its participation in India's growing indigenous defence supply chain.

Commenting on this Achievement, Mr Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive registration from CEMILAC, which is a key recognition of our manufacturing and quality capabilities. This certification validates our commitment to excellence, precision, and reliability, essential traits for serving critical defence and aerospace requirements. It opens new opportunities for us to collaborate with defence establishments and contribute to India's self-reliance mission under Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The certification from CEMILAC will enable us to expand our presence in the Business-to-Government (B2G) and defence sectors, building upon its existing supplier registration with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). Together, these recognitions underscore our focus on diversification into high-value, technology-intensive domains and its alignment with national priorities of strengthening indigenous manufacturing."

