Main Aa Raha Re of Bharateeyans launched

New Delhi (India), June 8: The song Main Aa Raha Re ( https://youtu.be/LmcgdcKtc0o) from Bharateeyans, produced by Shankar NAdusumilli’s Bharat American Creations, written & directed by Deena Raj, with music company T-Series, was launched with a humble fare.

Set to vocals by Vishal Mishra and composed by Satya Kashyap, the song is a victory song for the nation and Indians.

The patriotic film Bharateeyans features actors from across India, such as Nirroze Putcha, Subha Ranjan, Sonam Thendup Barphungpa, Samaira Sandhu, Peden O Namgyal and Rajeswari Chakraborty in lead roles, and Produced by Shankar N Adusumilli under his Bharat American Creations banner while Satya Kashyap is composing the music and cinematography by Jayapal Reddy Nimmala. The First look and Teaser of the film were launched on August 13 last year in the presence of Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the film The Kashmir Files, and the film is expected to release soon.

“The current song reflects the mood of every Indian today,” says the producer Shankar Adusumilli. ” Satya Kashyap’s emotional composition is one of the most melodious in the decade ”

