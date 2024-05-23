Maison De Couture appoints Michael Mili as Managing Director, India

PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 23: In a strategic move to expand its presence in India, "Maison De Couture", the renowned French luxury fashion house from Paris has entered into a joint venture with "majoliX Global", a new age consulting and digital solutions organization dedicated to promoting Indian products, services and management expertise at a global scale.

At the heart of this collaboration is the appointment of Mr Michael Mili as the Managing Director, India by "Maison De Couture". Michael will be instrumental in driving the strategic vision of "Maison De Couture" in India. His first major focus will be to ensure the success of the strategic joint venture with "majoliX Global" and establish a strong foothold in India's burgeoning fashion industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Jay Kamdar, the global CEO and President for Maison De Couture said, "We are thrilled to welcome Michael Mili to our "Maison De Couture" team as the Managing Director, India. His strategic leadership, business acumen and his passion for people and love for art aligns perfectly with our values, and we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization in the country."

Richard LeJeune, Executive Director and Vice President of "Maison De Couture" said, "While the world is getting 'smaller', India is getting 'larger'. Together with Michael, we will undertake the journey to ensure India's rare handlooms, indigenous fabrics and art forms like those of North East India are kept alive and given a global platform to thrive."

Michael comes with more than two decades of business and people management expertise in global conglomerates like IBM, Bosch Global Software and also Indian business houses like Biocon and Lava International. He led varied multicultural teams in diverse global organizations across India, USA, China, Italy, Egypt, Singapore, UAE, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

At the start of his career, Michael worked for an Italian design automation software firm think3 Design and helped build people processes from ground zero in India. As the HR Head of IBM Network Solutions group, Michael led the integration of its people and business processes into the IBM ecosystem. At Bosch Global Software, Michael led numerous 'new age' work-ways design and Global Mobility frameworks. Michael also worked with Indian mobile handset leader Lava International where he led the "Project Vistaar" people process which saw its people growth process from 650 employees to more than 12000.

Michael did his MBA from the prestigious management institute XLRI Jamshedpur and his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from University of Delhi. Away from his professional life, Michael is an artist at heart. He started cartooning from the young age of 14 years for popular newspapers in Assam and national dailies like "The Sentinel", "The Assam Tribune" and "The National Herald". His political and social cartoons and interviews of his cartoons have appeared in "The Statesman" "The Target" of "India Today" group, "The North East Times", "Doordarshan" and other national publications. In the mid-1990s, he was dubbed by" The Sentinel" as the "Youngest Professional cartoonist of India". Michael also plays the musical instrument harmonica in his spare moments and makes detailed portraits, sketches and caricatures of known personalities and friends. "This artistic trait of Michael," to quote Jay Kamdar, CEO of MDC, "is one of the core reasons why our Maison De Couture leadership team chose Michael as our 'natural ally.'"

Maison De Couture's strategic alliance with majoliX Global's promises to blend its renowned expertise in luxury fashion with majoliX Global's innovative approach to digital solutions to create exciting opportunities for growth and innovation in India, one of the world's most dynamic markets. The immediate focus of Michael Mili's appointment will be on four identified businesses:

1. Introduce and oversee fashion courses from Maison De Couture, Paris to fashion institutes across India

2. Launch Online and App-based learning modules on international fashion.

3. Premiere and host the global MDC Fashion Design and Beauty Pageant shows across India.

4. Launch of western wears from unique Indian fabrics to the global market.

Michael highlighted the "need to preserve and promote the traditional and dying art-forms of the world, which the younger generations across the globe are sadly ignoring" and "the huge potential of launching exquisite haute-couture fashion wear from ethnic Indian fabrics like "Eri-Muga" silk of Assam". He further reiterated "how many unique cultures are getting wiped out, and how critical it is for all of us to retain our cultures, 'heritages' and 'unique identities'".

Michael also spoke about his personal commitment "to foster the growth of young fashion designers, models, and aspiring artists across India." The new collaboration, he said, "aims to showcase the next generation of Indian fashion and artistic visionaries' creativity and craftsmanship on a global stage" by "offering them resources, mentorship, and exposure essential for their growth." It will also "create a supportive ecosystem where young artists can thrive, innovate, gain recognition, elevate individual talents and also contribute to India's broader cultural and artistic heritage, promoting it globally and ensuring that fresh, innovative voices are heard and "celebrated" in the world of fashion and art."

For more details on the appointment and Maison De Couture's vision and programs in India, please email to info@majolix.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor