Majestic Garbh Sanskar, a renowned parental wellness company, to launch the latest version of its popular Garbh Sanskar Guru App

New Delhi [India], March 22 (/SRV): The foremost name in the parental wellness sector, Majestic Garbh Sanskar, the initiative which offers 360-degree attention to the mental, physical as well as spiritual well-being of new mothers, is set to launch the latest version of its widely popular Garbh Sanskar Guru App.

The new version is built to enhance user engagement with comprehensive pregnancy-related support via the new features: 12 daily customized and personalized activities for mental well-being, targeting the all-round development of the child in the womb; live prenatal yoga class, weekly expert sessions, a tool for counting the baby's kicks, tracker and calculator for water glass consumption, Om Chanting Tool, feature for estimating the shape and size of the fetus, and daily pregnancy tips from experts.

The latest features will boost the already unparalleled reach of the previous version, which enjoyed a broad customer base among English, Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi speakers, boating over 10 lakh users consisting of more than 3.5 users from each language category: English, Gujarati and Hindi. The App recently also launched the Marathi version, eyeing a consumer base above 5 lakhs in the next 6 months. Also, the App, the only one in the country that imparts the ancient wisdom of Garnh Sanskar, holds influential figures of more than 1 million downloads and above 2.5 lakh followers on social media.

On an enthusiastic note, sharing his views on the launch of the new version of the Garbh Sanskar Guru App, Prof. Hardik Upadhyay, the Founder of Majestic Garbh Sanskar, said, "Technology keeps growing, and we, too, must grow and change ourselves to meet user expectations. We came up with Garbh Sanskar Guru app in 2018. Our primary focus was functionality and content delivery in the current app version. As Technology grows, our team comes up with a newer and better face of the App with the latest tools, UI/UX, and functionalities, including artificial intelligence and motion graphics, to make the pregnant mother more refreshing and engaged with the App."

What drives the success of the Majestic Garbh Snaskar is the initiative's relentless effort to touch lives and ease the delicate times of pregnancy. Having helped over 2 million mothers since it was founded in 2008, the initiative is synonymous with the Garbh Snskar course, which is designed and delivered by 70+ experts, including leading gynaecologists, ayurvedic doctors, yoga gurus, psychologists, dietitians, Technocrats, and spiritual gurus who offer personalized advice to the mothers.

Moreover, validating the company's effort towards parental wellness, 60 % of the expert crew of the initiative consists of doctors out of the 300 trainers who conduct the oversubscribed webinars and workshops of Majestic Garbh Sanskar. In fact, what makes Majestic Garbh Sanskar unique is that the experts constantly handhold mothers during the particular period of pregnancy, understanding that each body and its needs during that time are unique. Towards the goal of customized care, the new version of the App will help the initiative take yet another stride.

