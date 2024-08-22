Major Indian multinational to establish operations in Tamil Nadu, announces Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22 : A big economic announcement is expected in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as the state's Minister of Industries, T.R.B. Rajaa, hinted at a major development.

The minister revealed that an Indian multinational corporation, recognized as a leader in its sector, is set to establish operations in Tamil Nadu. In a social media post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Rajaa expressed his excitement about the upcoming investment, emphasizing his deep connection to the sector.

He stated, "The #InvestInTN juggernaut never takes a break!!! An Indian multinational which is the top company in its sector is going to set up its operations in #TamilNadu. It is a sector I am extremely passionate about, given my roots."

The minister's post has sparked anticipation and curiosity about the forthcoming announcement, which is expected to bolster the state's industrial landscape and attract further investments.

Earlier on Wednesday the minister mentioned, "At the Tamil Nadu Global Investors' Meet 2024, where we signed investment MoUs worth an astounding Rs 6.64 lakh crores enabling 26 lakh jobs, we made it clear that our efforts wouldn't end with the event, and that we will continue to work towards grounding those investments as quickly as possible".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the state has attracted investments worth over Rs 9 lakhs and created 31 lakh new jobs. He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2024' here.

"In the last 3 years, we have attracted Rs 9 lakhs and 74 thousand crores to create direct and indirect job opportunities for 31 lakhs of people. Everyone knows that investors usually prefer better law and order and a peaceful state. Entrepreneurs are confident in Tamil Nadu that they can run businesses here peacefully," Stalin said.

Stalin inaugurated 19 projects worth Rs 17,616 crore during the investment conclave. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for 28 projects worth Rs 51,157 crore.

Notably, a MoU was signed between the Tamil Nadu government and Greenko Company to start 3 closed-loop pump storage facilities in the state, bringing an investment of Rs 20.114 crore and creating jobs for 1,500 people.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for 'TN ENGINE', which is a joint initiative of Tata Technologies and Tamil Nadu Engineering & Innovation Centre, to set up an advanced common engineering facility centre for 9 emerging technologies at a cost of Rs 400 crores on the Anna University campus, Coimbatore.

For the first phase, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for initial works worth Rs 166.88 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor