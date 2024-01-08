MakeMyTrip Sees Record Surge in Searches for Beach Destination in Lakshadweep Since PM Modi's Visit

New Delhi, January 8: Indian online travel company Make My Trip on Monday said that it has observed a whopping 3,400 per cent increase in on-platform searches for beach destination Lakshadweep ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the archipelago. This interest by potential tourists for local Indian beaches has had prompted the launch of a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform, with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore the country's stunning beaches.

"With over 450 beaches in India, India is any beach lover's paradise. Our 'Beaches of India' campaign is an ode to our love for our country's stunning coastlines. Keep watching this space to catch great discounts for your favourite beach destinations," Make My Trip wrote on its Instagram timeline. Also Read Google searches for beach destination Lakshadweep skyrocket after PM Modi's visit.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing and Business Officer at MakeMyTrip said, "We are launching 'Beaches of India' campaign. Under this campaign, our consumers can get knowledge about the great and stunning beaches of India. How to fly, which state, how to book. We are also providing consumers with remarkable deals and discounts."

This huge spark in interest for Lakshadweep is linked to the outcome of PM Modi's recent overnight stay, followed by beach visits and some adventure activities he partook in the form of snorkelling. A massive row was triggered after Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. This also , he said, is also likely to have raised people's interest in the archipelago.

Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Prashant Pitti said, "...Our company is entirely homegrown and made in India. Amid the row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, we have decided that we will not accept any bookings for Maldives." "Around 3 lakh Indians go to Maldives every year, and they won't be able to travel facilities (to Maldives on Make My Trip). PM Modi has shown us that India has destinations which are better than Maldives..." Pitti said.

"We want Ayodhya and Lakshadweep to turn out as international destinations...," he added. Madhav Oza, Director of Blue Star Air Travel Services, is also of the view that the flow of Indian tourists to Maldives will be impacted because of the ongoing row. "India Maldives direct flights we are having 7 to 8 flights across the country, Mumbai has 3 Direct flights. According to my analysis, the direct flight capacity from India is around 1200 to 1300 passengers per day which will impact and expect cancellation to 20 to 30 per cent bookings. People are worried about whether they should go or not to go. Because many celebrities across the country have given statements."

"The love, affection and respect people in India today have for their Prime Minister, this is the reason celebrities giving a statement. Current Booking may get cancelled to the tune of 15 to 20 per cent," Oza said. Forward booking,he said, will be badly affected. People will look at Alternative destinations like Lakshadweep or Andaman Nicobar or the international sector.

Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have since come out in open support in promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots. They also voiced support for PM Modi's call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep. On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

A large part of Maldives inbound tourists are Indians. Amid the Lakshadweep row, Maldives Envoy to India, Ibrahim Shaheeb was on Monday morning at the Ministry of External Affairs in the national capital's South Block. The Maldives government has, however, distanced itself from the remarks made by its ministers. Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

In a post shared on X, Moosa Zameer stated, "The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbours are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives. We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours, based on mutual respect and understanding."

