Makoons Group Of Schools Terminates Maharashtra & Goa Master Franchise Agreement

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5: In a significant development, KRS Educreations Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Makoons Group of Schools, has officially terminated its master franchise agreement with Mr. Vaibhav Agarwal and Ms. Palak Agarwal, who previously held franchise rights for the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

The termination, which came into effect on June 2, 2025, severs all business ties between the two individuals and the Makoons brand. According to an official statement from the organization, Mr. Vaibhav Agarwal and Ms. Palak Agarwal are no longer associated with Makoons Group of Schools in any capacitylegal, operational, or representative.

Makoons, a prominent name in early childhood education with a growing network across India, emphasized the move as part of its commitment to uphold the integrity of its brand and ensure compliance across its franchise network.

In a statement issued from the legal department of KRS Educreations Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Makoons, a spokesperson said:

"We wish to notify all our business partners, stakeholders, and the general public that Mr. Vaibhav Agarwal and Ms. Palak Agarwal are no longer authorized to represent any association with Makoons Group of Schools or use any of its trademarks, intellectual property, or branding. Any such use hereafter would be considered unlawful and subject to legal action."

The group has further urged its current and prospective business partners to verify all future communications and engagements in these regions directly with the Head Office of Makoons to avoid any misrepresentation or confusion.

This decision marks a strategic move as Makoons continues to consolidate its operations and reinforce its values of transparency, compliance, and educational excellence across all centers.

