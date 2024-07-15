Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils New Store in Paschim Vihar, Delhi NCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a leading jewellery retailer in India, has launched a new store in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. Spanning an impressive 4,350 square feet, this store marks the 13th store in Delhi NCR, and the 31st in the Northern Region. Designed to offer an exceptional jewellery shopping experience, the state-of-the-art store features a vast array of designs and collections. Located at B-18, Shubham Enclave, Paschim Vihar, the store was inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Guest, Girish Soni, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly.

On this significant occasion, M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, "The launch of our Paschim Vihar store is a major milestone in our journey. It underscores our unwavering commitment to providing outstanding experiences that reflect the region's unique preferences and cultural heritage. This expansion highlights the core values that define us: quality, transparency, and fair pricing. We are devoted to serving the people of Delhi with sincerity, offering a trusted destination for exquisite jewellery and a steadfast promise of trust."

The new store boasts spacious interiors and an enriched ambiance, allowing customers to explore a diverse range of meticulously crafted designs in gold, diamond, polki, gemstones, platinum, and more with ease. The curated collections cater to various tastes and preferences, ensuring that every customer finds the perfect piece.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its commitment to transparency and fairness in pricing. As part of its "Fair Price Promise," the brand ensures that customers can acquire their favorite jewellery at fair making charges. Additionally, the "One India One Gold Rate" initiative guarantees uniform pricing for gold across all its stores nationwide.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD 6.2 billion, the company currently is the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and 19th ranked brand in Deloitte's Luxury Goods World Ranking.

They have a strong retail network of over 350 stores spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.

