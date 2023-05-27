Malabar's 'Hunger-Free World' Campaign Feeding 32,500 Daily Aiming for 1 Lakh

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 27: The Malabar Group's Hunger-Free World Campaign is making a significant impact by providing daily meals to nearly 32,500 people in need. This CSR initiative aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2 - Zero Hunger. The chairman of Malabar Group, M P Ahammed, envisions reaching the milestone of feeding 1 lakh people daily. Currently, the campaign operates in India and Africa through various centres.

According to the statistics of various international agencies, around 80 crore people are living in poverty globally. Mr M P Ahammed, the chairman expresses that the Hunger-Free World Campaign is the group's contribution to the global fight against poverty, joining the efforts of various countries and agencies.

To carry out this noble mission, Malabar collaborates with "Thanal," an association known for its commitment to social service. Kitchens equipped with modern facilities have been set up in different locations to prepare meals. Well-trained staff are appointed to ensure that the food is prepared with the utmost care and hygiene. Volunteers from both Malabar and Thanal come together to distribute food packages to individuals on the streets and those in need.

Packages are primarily distributed at railway stations, bus stands, and hospitals. Around 75% of the recipients who receive food daily are the same, with women and children also benefiting from this initiative. Besides this, Malabar volunteers conduct surveys to assess the poverty situation in the country.

In addition to the Hunger-Free Programme, Malabar Group also extends its support to the underprivileged by assisting with health care, education, and housing. All the verticals under the Malabar Group, including Malabar Gold and Diamonds keep aside 5% of the company's profit to carry out social service programmes. Within this period, Malabar has contributed around Rs. 200 crores towards the well-being of people and society.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 315 outlets spread across 10 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East & USA. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 18,500 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

The group also operates MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and light weight jewellery that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections. ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus area of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor