Malawian government to engage diaspora community on mining

Lilongwe, July 12 The Malawian government announced it would host a virtual mining investment forum for Malawians living abroad on Saturday.

The event follows a successful 2024 Malawi Mining Investment Forum held in Lilongwe in April during the Agriculture, Tourism and Mining Week, said Malawian Minister of Mining Monica Chang'anamuno, reported Xinhua news agency.

On Thursday, the minister told local media that the upcoming virtual forum for Malawians living in the diaspora is part of the Malawian government's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable development and growth of the mining sector.

The forum will include sessions designed for Malawians living abroad to explore unique investment opportunities in the growing mining sector of the sub-Saharan country.

Chang'anamuno said the forum is expected to attract over 200 Malawians in the diaspora, adding that they will have discussions to explore strategies and solutions for developing Malawi's mining sector under the theme "Global Connections, Local Impact: Investing in Malawi's Minerals."

Malawi is rich in mineral resources, including rare earth elements, graphite, uranium, gold and gemstones.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor