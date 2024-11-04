Malaysian Rubber Council Reaffirms Commitment to Transparent Trade Practices

NewsVoir

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Novemver 4: The Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC), a government agency under the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK), operates under strict legal and ethical standards mandated by the Malaysian government.

As part of our Global Sourcing Mission (GSM) programme, we provided only hotel accommodations to international buyers who secured their own air tickets, a policy that applies to all participating countries, not just India. This ensures that only serious buyers engage in the programme, fostering transparent business relationships without improper incentives. The GSM programme, held in- conjunction with IRGCE, aims to facilitate business opportunities between international buyers and Malaysian manufacturers, fostering global partnerships in a transparent and ethical manner.

Commitment to Ethical Practices

"MRC places immense importance on maintaining the integrity and trust of our global stakeholders. We remain committed to ethical guidelines and ensuring that our business operations are conducted transparently and responsibly," said Muhammad Eizaaz Muhammad Redzuan, CEO of MRC. "Our goal is to promote the continued growth of Malaysia's rubber industry while advocating the industry to adhere to international laws and regulatory requirements."

Cooperation on the Chlorinated Gloves Issue

MRC has been actively engaging with the Indian authorities and stakeholders to address concerns surrounding chlorinated gloves. To further this effort, recently MRC organised a working visit to India and meeting with key regulators, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), to clarify compliance with India's Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules 2016 and Medical Device Rules (MDR) 2017. Malaysian glove manufacturers are committed to ensuring that all exports comply with the Indian government standards.

Malaysia has a long-standing reputation as a reliable exporter of high-quality medical gloves, and MRC is committed to maintaining that standard. Malaysian glove manufacturers continuously work to ensure compliance with all relevant international and local regulations.

MRC supports collaborative efforts to resolve issues and will continue engaging with the Indian authorities to clarify any regulatory concerns. We are confident that through cooperation and constructive dialogue, the trade relations between Malaysia and India will remain transparent, ethical, and mutually beneficial.

The Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) was incorporated on 14 April 2000 under the Companies Act 1965 as a company limited by guarantee under the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK), Malaysia. MRC is governed by a Board of Trustees appointed by KPK. MRC is tasked with undertaking market promotion of quality Malaysian rubber and rubber products in world markets. In getting more Malaysian rubber products to penetrate local and international markets successfully, MRC also provides various commercialization support to the industry. MRC has overseas offices in the US, China and India serving as hubs for information on Malaysian rubber and rubber products. These offices support Malaysian companies in expanding their business abroad, promote Malaysian rubber exports, monitor policy changes and regulations affecting rubber imports and usage, as well as facilitate joint ventures, and RCD collaborations.

For more information, please visit www.myrubbercouncil.com.

