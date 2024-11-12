Malvan Tadka: Savor the most exquisite aroma of Maharashtra

New Delhi [India] November 12:“Malvan Tadka” consists the local flavours of exotic coastal cuisine started with a vision to spread across all over Maharashtra. To create a rustic atmosphere and a never before taste for abundance of seafood varieties, to keep the taste buds tingling and the mouth watering was the prime focus of Malvan tadka.

Prepared by the hands of expert chefs, “Malvan tadka” specializes in their authentic Malvani food. Be it crabs, surmai, prawns, lobsters or pomfret, Desi kombdi vade, which is a very popular combo in Maharashtrian food that comprises of chicken curry with puris/vade, surmai fry, solkadi; a very refreshing drink made out of kokum and coconut milk, different types of breads like amboli, bhakris, ghavne etc. Apart from Malvani dishes, the restaurant also offers multi-cuisine varieties which has non-vegetarian as well as vegetarian options for people who wish to try the excellent taste of rural Maharashtra along with Chinese, continental and tandoori. They have local and imported seafood like soft shell crabs, fresh water cray fish, pink salmon, lobsters, tiger prawns etc.

Colourful ambience, cozy vibe, magnificent taste, genteel staff and creative cooking is the core traits of ‘Malvan Tadka'. As you walk into the restaurant, it holds a relaxing and classy feel. This traditional modern restaurant is a bright spot to chill with your loved ones.

Malvan Tadka has received many outstanding reviews on their website as well as on social media. Their posted pictures of deliciously prepared dishes which makes one's mouth watering, just by the looks of it.

Malvan Tadka's space is greatly hygienic. Mumbai is a place where there are a lot of restaurants but no doubt, this is the best sea food you can ever have in your life. It's tava fry white pomfret and the grill king fish is simply fabulous.

What started as a small business 13 years ago in 2008 December 17 from Navi Mumbai (Kamothi) has now expanded on a larger scale and has spread to 15 various locations including Bangalore, Thane, Belapur, Vashi, Vitawa, Khar ghar, Kalyan ( recent branch) and has plans to open new outlets in Ghodbunder Road, Mumbai and Pune.

Mr. Adarsh Shetty, the mastermind behind Malvan Tadka is a south-indian but he lived in Maharashtra for a very long time. “Karnataka is my Janmabhoomi and Maharashtra is my Karmabhoomi”, proudly said by Mr. Adarsh Shetty for whom Maharashtrian cuisine holds a special place in his heart. He also goes on to add that his only motive to start “Malvan Tadka” is to bring people, particularly young generation from all over india to taste the finest and the most authentic Malvani food that his restaurant provides. Also, he aspires to take the brand ahead in a Franchise mode and establish his brand in commercial spaces like malls and airports.

Malvan Tadka has been awarded as “The iconic sea food” in 2021 and 2022 by Midday and Times of India. Today ‘Malvan Tadka' still operates with the same attitude and spirit they had 13 years ago. They aim to put hard work, dedication and to deliver the best to their customers.

