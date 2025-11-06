Manage Accounting Anytime, Anywhere: Kanakkupillai’s Gbooks.io Brings New Mobile App to SME Businesses

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5: Kanakkupillai, a leading provider of trusted business services in India, has announced the launch of its Gbooks.io mobile application. The innovative mobile solution empowers small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to efficiently manage accounting and compliance tasks, offering real-time access to financial data and seamless management of business finances anytime, anywhere.

Smarter Finance at Your Fingertips

Gbooks.io has already become one of India's fastest-growing cloud-accounting and GST-compliance solutions. With the launch of the mobile app, Kanakkupillai is now able to offer all of this and more outside of the desktop, which allows Entrepreneurs, Accountants and SMEs to fully manage their business finance from their phone.

The mobile app features include –

Instant invoicing – issue invoices on the spot and share them with clients

– issue invoices on the spot and share them with clients Expense management – capture receipts and record expenses on the spot

– capture receipts and record expenses on the spot Smart dashboards – see your cash flow, overdue payments, and track valuable business insights right away

– see your cash flow, overdue payments, and track valuable business insights right away Automated reminders – keep track of tax dates, tasks, and compliance warns

– keep track of tax dates, tasks, and compliance warns Secure access – world class encryption and syncing of data

The launch of this app reinforces Gbooks commitment to simple, intuitive, and scalable finance management tools to India's growing SME sector.

Driving Accessibility for SMEs

“For years, SMEs have struggled with the traditional, desk-bound accounting systems that couldn't match the pace of their business,” said Mr. Murugan G., CEO of Kanakkupillai. “The Gbooks app is our answer to that business challenge, accounting is now truly in the hands of business owners, whether they are at home, on the go, or in the office, owners will be able to make faster, smarter, and confident financial decisions.”

Why the mobile app is important?

For most SME owners absence of a dedicated finance team and work efficiency are key! The mobile app is designed to help alleviate the pain points above with,

Saving time for billing on the go, and entering expenses as they occur

Accurately capturing data instantly

Providing compliance alerts and tracking in real time

Supporting growth with the mobile + web ecosystem seamlessly

Availability and Launch Offer

The Gbooks app is now available for download on both Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (Apple App Store). As a special launch offer, Kanakkupillai is providing new users with a free one month premium subscription.

About Gbooks.io

Gbooks.io is a cloud-based accounting and compliance platform for SMEs. It provides business owners with the capabilities to generate GST-compliant invoices and keep accurate records of their finances, including expenses and financial reports.

About Kanakkupillai

Kanakkupillai, powered by Govche India Pvt. Ltd., is a leading provider of business compliance, accounting, legal and company registration services in India. Kanakkupillai is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs through technology-driven solutions to help them better manage their businesses and grow.

