Managing Director and CEO of Axis Bank Amitabh Chaudhry Is Set to Build a Second Home in Alibaug

Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank, is one of the latest entrants in a line of high profile individuals who have bought into the coastal town of Awas, Alibaug. He has recently invested in property there and plans to build his dream home with entrepreneur Aditya Kilachand's current venture Avas Bespoke. Avas Bespoke is an extension of which is an ultra-luxury gated wellness community, also based in Awas, Alibaug. Avas Bespoke collaborates with some of the world's leading architects and interior designers for a one-off custom-built home incorporating the owner's every whim and fancy - be it a state of the art gym, a media room, on-ground sports facilities - the aesthetics are a reflection of the homeowner. Typical land areas are between 1 and 3 acres with ticket sizes beginning at Rs 25 Crore upwards for a fully furnished turn-key home. Aditya Kilachand, the founder of Avas Living refrained from confirming citing client privacy. "Our community respects the privacy of our homeowners as they come from all industries and look at Avas Living as a place where they can truly just be themselves." The property was registered in March according to local brokers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank for a period of three years starting January 1, 2022. The bank has been in the news with its acquisition of Citibank's consumer business for a whopping USD 1.6 billion.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor