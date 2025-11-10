Manaksia Coated Metals and Industries Accelerates Sustainable Growth with 7 MWp Solar Power Plant

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (NSE: MANAKCOAT, BSE: 539046), is one of the leading coated steel manufacturer and exporter. Specializing in Pre-painted Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel in both coil and sheet forms, has announced the setting up of a 7 MWp DC Ground-Mounted Solar Power Project under the Open Access mechanism in Gujarat, following an agreement with Prozeal Green Energy Limited, one of India's premier renewable energy EPC & IPP companies.

Key Highlights of the Solar Power Project

* Project Capacity: 7 MWp Captive Solar Power Plant

* Location: Gujarat

* EPC Company: Prozeal Green Energy Limited

* Commissioning Target: Q1 FY27

* Module Technology Mono Bifacial N-Type TOPCon Modules

* Mounting Technology: Single Axis Tracker System

* Objective: Offset 50-55% of grid power dependency and reduce power costs on solar-generated power by up to 50%.

* Benefits: Lower carbon footprint, improved ESG profile, long-term energy security, and cost efficiency

Project Scope & Future Sustainability:

The project aims to be a cornerstone in Manaksia Coated Metal Industries Limited's strategy for achieving energy self-reliance and operational sustainability. Upon completion, the solar project is designed to supply clean electricity for captive consumption.

* Projected Annual Energy Generation: The project is expected to generate approximately 13.30 million units of renewable electricity annually.

* Projected Carbon Offset: The initiative is anticipated to offset around 9,000 tons of CO₂ emissions each year - equivalent to planting more than 400,000 trees.

* Strategic Goal: The company intends to reduce its dependency on conventional power sources, cut carbon emissions, and enhance long-term cost efficiency through this solar installation.

The solar power project marks a significant step toward enhancing operational efficiency and achieving long-term sustainability. By reducing power costs and dependence on grid electricity, the initiative will strengthen profitability and provide stable, clean energy to support future expansion. The transition to renewable power reinforces the company's commitment to responsible growth by lowering embedded carbon emissions per ton and strengthening its environmental stewardship. With a clear focus on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability, the company is well-positioned to drive continued progress and long-term value creation.

Commenting on this Mr. Karan Agrawal, Whole Time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited said, "This solar initiative is a testament to our commitment to responsible growth and environmental stewardship. Partnering with Prozeal Green Energy Limited ensures the highest standards of project execution and aligns with our vision of sustainable industrial operations. By setting up a 7 MWp captive solar power plant in Gujarat, we are taking a long-term view of our energy needsfocusing on stability, cost efficiency, and environmental responsibility. The project will help us replace up to 55% of our current grid power with renewable energy, leading to substantial cost savings of nearly 50% while reducing our carbon footprint and embedded carbon emissions per ton of production. This directly enhances our profitability and supports our vision of operating responsibly and efficiently.

We are deploying Mono Bifacial N-Type TOPCon module technology along with a Single Axis Tracker system, which is among the most advanced solar solutions globally. The tracker continuously aligns the solar modules with the position of the sun, tilting them to maximise solar power generation throughout the day. These technologies enable higher output by absorbing sunlight from both sides and perform efficiently even in lower light conditions. This ensures consistent power generation, better reliability, and long-term value from the investment.

Energy is central to our operations, and this initiative gives us long-term energy security, improved cost control, and greater flexibility as we continue to expand. It also aligns with our broader focus on sustainable manufacturing and supports the Government of India's renewable energy vision.

We remain committed to adopting cleaner technologies and integrating renewable energy solutions across our operations to drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth in the years ahead."

Commenting on this Mr. Manan Thakkar, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Prozeal Green Energy Limited, added: "We are proud to support Manaksia Coated Metal Industries Limited in their renewable energy transition. This collaboration showcases how industrial consumers can leverage the Open Access model to achieve both sustainability and economic efficiency."

This milestone reflects the shared vision of both organizations, to accelerate India's clean energy transformation and contribute to the nation's Net Zero 2070 commitment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor