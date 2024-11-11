Manaksia Coated Metals and Industries' H1 FY25 Consolidated NP Soar 151 Percent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (NSE: MANAKCOAT, BSE: 539046) is one of the leading coated metal products manufacturers and exporters. Specializing in Pre-painted Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel in both coil and sheet forms, has reported its Unaudited financials for H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 371.98 Cr, YoY growth of 0.03%

* EBITDA of Rs 28.63 Cr, YoY growth of 11.79%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 7.70%, YoY growth of 81 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 5.35 Cr, YoY growth of 150.69%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.45%, YoY growth of 87 Bps

* EPS of Rs 0.72, YoY growth of 118.18%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 371.93 Cr, YoY growth of 0.04%

* EBITDA of Rs 28.58 Cr, YoY growth of 11.77%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 7.68%, YoY growth of 80 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 5.47 Cr, YoY growth of 140.69%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.48%, YoY growth of 86 Bps

* EPS of Rs 0.81, YoY growth of 131.43%

Key Highlights for H1 FY25

* In H1 FY25 Metal products contributed Rs 360.73 Cr and other products contributed Rs 7.96 Cr

* Exports contributed Rs 124.95 Cr, which is 33.89% of the total revenue, whereas domestic revenue contributed Rs 243.74 Cr, which is 66.11% of the total revenue.

* Quantitatively, the Exports sales increased by 14.65%, and Domestic Sales increased by 7.18% compared to H1 of FY24.

* Pre-painted Galvanised Steel sales revenue increased by 14.18% and quantitatively increased by 23.74% compared to H1 of F24. This reflects the outcome of the focus on the maximisation of value-added product sales.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Karan Agrawal Whole Time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited said, "The decent performance we've delivered in H1 FY25 is a testament to our team's dedication and to the significant operational efficiencies we have implemented. Despite challenging market conditions, we have succeeded in strengthening our profitability while maintaining steady revenue streams. Our standout achievement of a year-on-year increase in profit is driven by our strategic initiatives and prudent financial management. Our manufacturing facility in Kutch, Gujarat, continues to provide a logistical advantage, enabling us to optimise both export and domestic operations. We are proud of our upgraded 3-Star Export House status, which reinforces our reputation as a trusted exporter, and of the landmark European contract, which further validates our product quality and export capabilities in high-demand international markets.

Looking forward, we are committed to accelerating growth through ongoing innovation, market diversification, and cost optimisation. With the recent credit rating upgrade, we are well-positioned to pursue new growth opportunities domestically and globally. Our focus remains on driving sustainable returns for our stakeholders while scaling our footprint as a leading provider in the coated metals industry."

Highlights For H1 FY25 (April 2024 - September 2024)

