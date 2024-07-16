Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. Secures Three Star Export House Accreditation

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (NSE: MANAKCOAT, BSE: 539046), is one of the leading coated metal products manufacturer and exporter, specialized in Pre-painted Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel in both coil and sheet forms, is pleased to announce a significant milestone. The company has been recognized as a Three Star Export House by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023. This upgrade from its previous One Star Export House status highlights company's commitment to excellence and capability in international trade.

The Three Star Export House Recognition Certificate, valid for five years, signifies a prestigious endorsement of the company's export prowess. It not only strengthens company's standing in the global market but also paves the way for expanding its product offerings and reaching new heights in international trade. This achievement positions the company to seize emerging opportunities, enhance its market presence, and reinforce its leadership in the coated metals sector.

With this recognition, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited is poised to embark on a new phase of growth, leveraging its enhanced status to drive innovation, expand market reach, and deliver greater value to its global clientele.

Commenting on this achievement, Karan Agrawal, Whole-Time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited, said, "We are honoured and delighted to achieve the prestigious status of a Three-Star Export House from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence in international trade and validates our capability to deliver high-quality coated metal products globally. It opens new avenues for us to expand our product offerings and strengthen our foothold in international markets.

This milestone reflects our team's dedication and hard work, and we look forward to leveraging this achievement to drive further growth and innovation in the coated metals industry."

