Manav Rachna Honors the Legacy of Founder Visionary Dr. O.P. Bhalla on His 11th Remembrance Anniversary

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 17: On the 11th Remembrance Day of the visionary founder of Manav Rachna, Dr. O.P. Bhalla, the Manav Rachna family paid a profound tribute to his enduring legacy. The commemoration began with a floral tribute by everyone present and singing of soul-stirring bhajans by students from Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood. A havan ceremony ensued, uniting members of the Manav Rachna family in prayer. Honoring Dr. Bhalla's life as a philanthropist, social reformer, and educationist, the day also saw the initiation of various social upliftment programs, reflecting the spirit of service he deeply embodied.

The event unfolded in the august presence of the esteemed guests, S.K. Arya, Chairman, JBM Group; and Swami Nijamritananda Puri, Administrative Director, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, whose presence added to the depth of this occasion. The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron MREI; Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President MREI; Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President MREI; Dr. N.C. Wadhwa, Director-General MREI; Prof (Dr.) Sanjay Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor, MRIIRS; and other senior functionaries.

S.K. Arya, and Swami Nijamritananda Puri, alongside Satya Bhalla, led the distribution of 30,000 kilograms of dry grains to around 20 non-governmental organizations and the support staff of Manav Rachna. The entire Manav Rachna fraternity came together to contribute to this remarkable initiative, which further exemplifies the institution's deep commitment to community welfare. Over the past 11 years, Manav Rachna has donated approximately 1.5 lakh kilograms of dry grains, continuing its legacy of service and compassion.

Upon witnessing the ongoing activities, Swami Nijamritananda Puri shared his heartfelt sentiments, saying, "It's truly inspiring to see the initiatives of Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation moving forward so beautifully. It's rare to witness a family carry on such a meaningful legacy with such dedication. As a member of this society, I deeply appreciate all that you're doing for it. Every life you touch and improve makes our shared world a better placeultimately making mine better too." S.K. Arya conveyed his regards and said "Dr. O.P. Bhalla was less of a talker, more of a doer, a true Karmayogi. My compliments to the Manav Rachna family for these very tangible initiatives. A great job done!"

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President MREI, expressed, "Dr. O.P. Bhalla's commitment to community service was second nature to him, and we strive to honor his legacy by carrying forward his ethos through initiatives that enrich lives and uplift communities. His vision lives on in everything we do, and it is our duty and privilege to keep it alive."

Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President MREI, added, "With the blessings and enduring vision of our Founder, we are steadfast in our commitment to offering quality education and giving back to the society. We broke into the list of Top 100 universities as per the Government of India's NIRF Rankings this year and our students have actively been embracing opportunities for community service. We are forging ahead, just as Dr. O.P. Bhalla envisioned."

In alignment with his lifelong commitment to giving, Manav Rachna launched "Give@MR", a noble initiative that embodies Dr. Bhalla's generosity and his vision for social upliftment. Give@MR (giveatmr.manavrachna.edu.in) is a transformative endeavor designed not only to empower exceptional and deserving students, but also offer to interested individuals a platform to contribute to a cause that resonates strongly with them. Alumni, Industry, and Corporate can contribute towards financial aids, scholarships, infrastructure and more. This cause aligns deeply with Dr. O.P. Bhalla's enduring belief that education is the cornerstone of empowerment, unlocking the potential of individuals and communities.

Sanya Bhalla, Executive Director of Alumni Relations & International Collaborations, shared, "We believe that financial barriers should never restrict access to education. Give@MR reflects this commitment by offering financial aid and scholarships, ensuring all students can pursue higher education. I am proud to take forward my grandfather's legacy of societal contribution through this initiative."

In honor of Dr. O.P. Bhalla's philanthropic vision, Manav Rachna Foundation collaborated with Lions Club and Rotary Club of Faridabad for a Mega Blood Donation Camp, where students, faculty, and staff enthusiastically participated. A total of 1742 units of blood have been collected in the camp. An awareness and registration drive for interested stem cell donors was conducted in association with Genebandhu and Jeevandayini Foundation. 215 students and faculty members have registered as Bone Marrow Donors, and 70 individuals have registered for organ donation.

Dr. N.C. Wadhwa, Director General MREI & Vice Chairperson, Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation expressed, "Dr. O.P. Bhalla had one profound goalto nurture individuals who would excel in their fields while dedicating themselves to the betterment of society, ultimately becoming exemplary global contributors. The Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation serves as a shining example of his vision, leading numerous welfare initiatives thoughtfully designed to tackle a wide range of critical issues."

The 11th Remembrance Anniversary of Dr. O.P. Bhalla underscored Manav Rachna and the Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation's steadfast dedication to advancing education, healthcare, and community welfare. The institution remains resolute in its mission to realize the beloved Founder's visionary goal of fostering a more equitable and inclusive society.

Founded in 1997, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) stand as a symbol of excellence in education, providing high-quality learning across diverse fields. With over 39,000 alumni, 100+ global academic collaborations, and 80+ Innovation & Incubation Entrepreneurial Ventures, MREI is home to premier institutions, including Manav Rachna University (MRU), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MRIIRS) - NAAC A++ Accredited, and Manav Rachna Dental College (under MRIIRS) - NABH Accredited. MREI also operates twelve schools nationwide, offering Indian and International curricula such as IB and Cambridge. Consistently ranked among the top in India by NIRF-MHRD, TOI, Outlook, Business World, ARIIA, and Careers360, MREI's achievements reflect its commitment to quality education. MRIIRS holds QS 5-Star ratings for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. MRIIRS recently entered the Top 100 Universities list in the NIRF Rankings 2024 with Rank 92 and was placed 38 in Dental Category.

