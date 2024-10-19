Manav Rachna University Hosts HACKMoR 2024 - A National-Level Hackathon for Innovation and Learning

NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 19: Manav Rachna University (MRU), successfully hosted the 1st National-Level Hackathon, HACKMoR 2024, from October 16th to 17th at its campus. The 36-hour hackathon brought together over 200 participants across over 40 teams, representing 18 leading universities across India, to solve real-world problems through innovation and technology.

Organized by the Institution Innovation Council (IIC) and the School of Engineering at MRU, HACKMoR 2024 was envisioned by Dr. Parneeta Dhaliwal, Director, IIC and her team. HACKMoR aimed to inspire creativity and critical thinking among young minds, focusing on five key domains: Healthcare, Smart Cities, Environmental Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, FinTech, and Open Innovations. The themes were designed to reflect pressing global challenges, pushing participants to come up with innovative solutions that can shape the future of technology and society.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Prof. (Dr.) T. G. Sitharam, Chairman AICTE, Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), and Dr. Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor, MRU.

Prof. (Dr.) T. G. Sitharam, Chairman AICTE, emphasized the growing role of entrepreneurship in India, stating, "India is now the third-largest startup hub globally. Innovation is critical across all sectors, and platforms like HACKMoR play a pivotal role in nurturing the entrepreneurial mindset of students."

Speaking at the event, Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions shared his vision, "When we think of an idea, we should always envision how it can go global. Events like HACKMoR give young innovators the platform to push their boundaries and create solutions that have a far-reaching impact."

Reflecting on the core essence of the hackathon, Dr. Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor, Manav Rachna University remarked, "HACKMoR is a celebration of the spirit of learning, innovation and collaboration. Everything in the world is multidisciplinary and this event has given students the opportunity to view challenges from different perspectives. At Manav Rachna, we are committed to fostering innovation, and HACKMoR is a testament to this commitment."

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies encouraged students to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship, adding, "In today's rapidly evolving economy, it is innovation that sets the foundation for success. HACKMoR is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn, collaborate, and turn their ideas into reality."

The Valedictory Ceremony was embraced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Vesa Nissinen, President, Deep Lead Inc., Finland where he motivated and congratulated the teams for their exemplary hard work and problem solving abilities. The ceremony was also graced by Dr. Sangita Banga, Pro Vice Chancellor, MRU, and Sh. R.K. Arora, Registrar, MRU.

10 Industry leaders and academic experts from Ms. Chandana Kuntala, Lead AI Systems Architect, ThredX - NYC(USA); Mr. Avinash Kumar, Senior Software Developer, Corporate Infotech Private Limited; Ms. Amrita Kaushal, Associate Projects, Cognizant Technology Solutions; Mr. Praveen Anand, Co-founder, EX10 Global Solutions; Dr. Yogesh Kumar Chauhan, Senior Product Manager, HCL Technologies; Mr. Anurag Pandey, Founder, SciComm India; Ms. Reema Sahni Mediratta, Head i-TTO, FITT, IIT Delhi; Mr. Setu Mishra, Vice President - Business Strategy & Operations, Enoble IP; Prof. (Dr.) B. S. Gill, Professor of Practice, MRIIRF and Prof. (Dr.) Suhail Javed Quraishi, HOD, Computer Applications, MRIIRS were brought in as judges to ensure comprehensive and insightful evaluations, contributing to the high standards of the hackathon.

HACKMoR 2024 was sponsored by key industry partners - KCIS INFO SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD. being our Co-Sponsor, the hackathon has been powered by ARC Outdoor Media Ltd. with support from EBSCO and Channel Partner SciComm India.

HACKMoR 2024 featured a range of attractive cash prizes for the winning teams. The 1st prize has been won by team Decode Apocalypse, from a university in Punjab, earning a cash prize of Rs. 25,000; second prize won by team Furfuri Nagariya Wale, from a university in Haryana, with a cash prize of Rs. 20,000 and third prize won by team BTrack, from a university in Haryana again, winning a cash prize of Rs. 15,000.

The event concluded with participants presenting their innovative projects, showcasing skills and ideas that have the potential to bring about meaningful change in various fields. The atmosphere was one of creativity and competition, and the success of HACKMoR 2024 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the organizing team and participants.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor