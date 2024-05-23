Manav Rachna University (MRU) - 1st Indian University to Offer IBEC in PYP, MYP and DP

NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 23: Manav Rachna University recently announced a historic milestone as it emerged as the FIRST INDIAN UNIVERSITY to offer the International Baccalaureate Educators Certificate (IBEC) for all three IB Programs - Primary Years Program- PYP, Middle Years Program - MYP, and Diploma Program - DP, in partnership with the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO). The B.Ed & B.Ed Integrated programs at the School of Education & Humanities, MRU are now recognized by the IBO.

With a legacy of 27 years in the field of education, Manav Rachna has evolved as a front-runner in adapting International Standards of Training.

With this, MRU has now become a part of the Global IBEC Universities worldwide offering the IB Educator Certificate. By enrolling in an IB-recognized B.Ed Program, pre-service teachers will experience educational innovation, exposure to new-age pedagogies, philosophy, structures and assessments of IB Education at School of Education & Humanities (SoEH), MRU. The IBEC program offers a unique opportunity to expand horizons, embrace diverse pedagogies, and unlock limitless possibilities for exploring the IB Journey.

Moreover, it opens doors to teaching positions worldwide and grants access to a wealth of IB community resources, including the Programme Resource Centre, global conferences, and collaborative opportunities.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, quoted, "Whether aspiring to teach in prestigious international schools or contribute to educational reform on a global scale, this collaboration empowers educators to make a meaningful impact."

Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions stated the inspiration behind this thought, "It wasn't long after we started offering the International Baccalaureate curriculum as Manav Rachna International Schools that we identified a huge gap between the increasing aspirations of parents for IB education for their kids one hand, and the availability of trained educators capable of facilitating international curricula with ease."

The shortage of qualified educators in India, particularly within the IB education sector, has been a longstanding challenge and MRU's initiative to incorporate IBEC into its B.Ed programs at the School of Education & Humanities addresses this gap head-on. By providing comprehensive training in IB curriculum delivery, the University is preparing a new generation of educators to meet the demands of an increasingly globalized education landscape.

Dr. Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor, MRU, quoted, "This strategic move not only enhances the quality of education offered but also opens doors to a myriad of career opportunities for graduates. By blending national curricula with international best practices, MRU is ensuring that its graduates are well-equipped to succeed in both local and global educational environments."

Ms. Rashima V. Varma, Director Education and CAL, MRU, highlighted, "The introduction of IBEC at MRU not only benefits aspiring educators but also strengthens the IB community as a whole. By producing highly trained educators who are proficient in IB methodologies, MRU is contributing to the growth and development of IB schools worldwide. This collaboration between MRU and the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) marks a significant step forward in advancing educational excellence on a global scale."

This is a part of our continued engagement with the IB, and in continuation with the MoU signed with the IB in October 2023, where the intention to introduce the IBEC (IB Educators Certificate) was set with the inauguration of the Centre for Advanced Learning at Manav Rachna University.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions have recently come up with their first IB School in Faridabad and plan to expand to different cities in the coming years inline with the MoU signed with IB. The introduction of the IB educator certificate program at the School of Education & Humanities is a testament to the University's commitment to fostering international standards in education, emphasizing inquiry, research, and project-based learning.

