Mangalam Worldwide Reports An Impressive 89 Percentage Growth In Consolidated 9M FY25 Net Profit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) (NSE EMERGE - MWL), a fully integrated stainless-steel company, reported Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 FY25 and 9M FY25.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights Q3 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 271.77 Cr, YoY growth of 49.97%

* EBITDA of Rs 17.04 Cr, YoY growth of 57.17%

* EBITDA Margin of 6.27%, YoY growth of 29 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 8.08 Cr, YoY growth of 33.34%

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights 9M FY25

* Total Income of Rs 741.47 Cr, YoY growth of 27.09%

* EBITDA of Rs 44.29 Cr, YoY growth of 55.07%

* EBITDA Margin of 5.97%, YoY growth of 108 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 21.05 Cr, YoY growth of 88.57%

* Net Profit Margin of 2.84%, YoY growth of 93 Bps

* Diluted EPS (Rs)of Rs 7.42, YoY growth of 69.79%

Commenting on the Financial performance, Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman of Mangalam Worldwide Limited said, "We are delighted to report a strong performance in the first nine months of FY25, reflecting our commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives. The impressive 89% YoY increase in net profit underscores our ability to enhance efficiencies, drive innovation, and capitalize on market opportunities. This growth has been driven by a combination of higher operational efficiencies and increased demand for stainless steel across key markets.

In addition, the paid-up capital increased this quarter to Rs29.70 Cr, supported by the infusion of Rs28.09 Cr by the promoters through the conversion of warrants into equity. With this, the EPS has grown significantly, reflecting a remarkable 69.79% YoY increase, further enhancing value for our stakeholders and reinforcing our financial stability."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor