Mangla Plastic Industries Recognized as the Best Manufacturer of Gumboots and Safety Shoes in India at Brand Empower's GEA2023 Awards

New Delhi [India], May 24: Mangla Plastic Industries, under the exceptional leadership of Anil Kumar Mangla, has been honored with the esteemed title of the "Best Manufacturer of Gumboots and Safety Shoes in India" at the Global Excellence Awards 2023. The event showcased the remarkable accomplishments and contributions of businesses and individuals from across the country, emphasizing excellence and innovation. This highly regarded award was presented to Anil Kumar Mangla (Proprietor, Mangla Plastic Industries) by the mesmerizing Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, the Guest of Honor for the event.

Since its establishment, Mangla Plastic Industries has been dedicated to manufacturing, supplying, and exporting PVC Moulded Shoes, Gum Boots, and Safety Boots. Their products find applications in various industries such as building construction, cement production, electroplating, and many others. The company's extensive range of boots is not only suitable for industrial purposes but also recommended for individuals venturing out in adverse weather conditions like rain or snow. Additionally, their shoes can even be worn as part of school uniforms, catering to a diverse customer base.

Mangla Plastic Industries takes pride in being a one-stop showroom for a wide range of gum boots and safety boots. With their extensive product portfolio, customers can find footwear solutions that meet their specific requirements and industry standards. The company's commitment to quality, durability, and comfort has earned them a loyal customer base and industry recognition.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Anil Kumar Mangla stated, "We are immensely honored to be recognized as the "Best Manufacturer of Gumboots and Safety Shoes". This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive to provide superior quality products to our customers. We believe in prioritizing safety without compromising comfort and style. This recognition further motivates us to continue delivering excellence in our manufacturing processes and offering products that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The Global Excellence Awards 2023 organized by Brand Empower, led by Rahul Ranjan Singh, provides a platform to recognize and honor outstanding achievements across different sectors. This prestigious event showcases the best and brightest in their respective industries, highlighting excellence, innovation, and dedication to exceptional performance.

Mangla Plastic Industries' recognition solidifies its position as a leading player in the industry. With their extensive range of gumboots and safety shoes designed to provide maximum protection and comfort, the company has gained the trust and confidence of customers nationwide. As they celebrate their success, Mangla Plastic Industries remains committed to upholding its reputation for excellence and delivering superior quality products. As they continue to grow and innovate, the company remains focused on meeting the evolving needs of their customers and maintaining their position as a trusted name in the footwear industry.

