Manini Chadha Shines Alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor in Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9:After working on a string of remarkable films and web series, the versatile and talented actor Manini Chadha is thrilled with the success of Dharma Productions' latest hit, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. With box office numbers steadily rising, Manini's nuanced performance is being widely praised by audiences, drawing them straight into the emotional core of the film's narrative.

In the film directed by Shashank Khaitan, Manini Chadha plays the pivotal character of Rakhee, who serves as an emotional anchor in the story and adds both warmth and depth to this light-hearted romantic narrative. While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is filled with laughter, love, and celebration, Manini's layered portrayal brings realism to Rakhee's journey, capturing the everyday push and pull between dreams and duties in a wealthy yet patriarchal family she marries into. Her presence beautifully complements the film's blend of fun and emotion, ensuring that Rakhee's story resonates with the audience.

Speaking about the film, Manini shares, “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Dharma Productions, and especially for how effortlessly this film came to me. I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's office, and soon after, Shashank gave me a brief narration of the story and offered me the part. He's not only an amazing director but also an absolutely wonderful human being. A lot of people don't know that Shashank was really unwell during a big chunk of the shoot, yet not for a second did he let anyone feel the pain he was going through. His zen energy and cheerful attitude set the tone for all of us and made the entire experience truly special. I loved every moment I experienced and everything I learned while working on this film. With his clarity of vision, he knows exactly how to bring out the performances he wants, while also giving actors the space to bring their own perspective to the screen.”

Sharing her experience of working with the star-studded cast and recalling her favorite memories from the film's sets, she adds, “Working with Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit was an absolute blast. We all got along really well and had such a great time shooting together. Varun is so grounded and affable and such a joy to work with, while people often don't realize how smart and funny Janhvi actually is. Sanya is just adorable and has such a good head on her shoulders, and Rohit is the sweetest, cutest, and most earnest boy. We spent almost a month shooting at Raffles in Udaipur, and that entire schedule was magical. When we weren't shooting, we'd be eating together, working out together, or just hanging out; it was such a wholesome, family-like vibe. The Holi song ‘Panwadi' was another highlight. By the end of it, everyone, including the crew, was actually playing Holi! It turned into a real celebration.”

Having made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 2, Manini Chadha has also starred in web series such as Faadu(dir. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari) and Commando (dir. Vipul A. Shah). She has also worked with celebrated filmmakers like Nitesh Tiwari, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Shoojit Sircar on numerous ad films.

As Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continues to win hearts across the country, Manini Chadha's poised and layered performance stands out, reaffirming her place as one of the most promising actors of her generation.

