Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bags Prestigious Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year Award at THE Awards Asia 2023

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], June 29: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has won the prestigious award at THE Awards Asia 2023 for its exceptional achievements in higher education in Asia. The institution was awarded the highly esteemed Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year accolade at THE Awards Asia 2023. This recognition further solidifies MAHE's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the technology and digital landscape.

The Awards Asia is a distinguished program that acknowledges outstanding accomplishments in higher education throughout Asia. This year, more than 220 institutions from over 20 countries and territories participated, submitting almost 700 entries. A panel of esteemed external judges meticulously evaluated the submissions and selected MAHE as the winner in the Technological or Digital Innovation category.

The award-winning innovation by MAHE is the revolutionary E-Pad system, which has transformed the examination process for students. This cutting-edge system allows students to submit their exam responses digitally using a stylus. By leveraging the power of digital technology, MAHE has streamlined the examination process, providing students with a more efficient and user-friendly experience.

The award ceremony took place on June 21, 2023, during the Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit held in Hong Kong. The event brought together distinguished leaders, educators, and innovators in the higher education industry to celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of institutions across Asia.

Commenting on this momentous achievement, Lt. Gen. (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, said, "Our commitment to innovation, technology, and digital advancement has led us to this remarkable accomplishment. I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the entire MAHE team for their hard work and dedication. We will continue to push for excellence and inspire future generations through our pioneering initiatives".

E-Pads are biometric exam writing instruments that are specially made and totally secure. It improves the exam-taking experience for the student and gives the Controller of Examinations (CoE) additional authority over logistics and security. By boosting evaluators' efficiency and accuracy of marking, the evaluation process will also be improved.

