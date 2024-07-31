Manipal Academy of Higher Education Launches Online Postgraduate Certificate Program in Entrepreneurship & Innovation (PGCP-E&I)

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched a Postgraduate Certificate Program in Entrepreneurship & Innovation (PGCP-E&I). This online program has been launched on http://www.onlinemanipal.com and https://mahe.onlinemanipal.com/.

This comprehensive one-year certificate program is designed for students with entrepreneurial ambitions, budding entrepreneurs, early-stage start-up founders, and family business successors. The online PGCP in Entrepreneurship & Innovation is priced at INR 110,000. The one-year certificate program will be delivered 100 per cent online through live synchronous classes, case studies, real-time business insights, and mentorship from industry experts. Participants will learn to drive growth by adopting the right mindset, recognizing megatrends, and addressing key challenges, while mastering fundraising, attracting the right investors, and optimizing operations.

Here's what learners can expect from this online postgraduate certificate program-

Expert-led learning and mentorship: Delivered by industry experts, this program offers live synchronous classes and mentorship that bring real-world entrepreneurial experiences into the virtual classroom. Learners will gain practical business insights and personalized guidance for their business ideas.

Access to an integrated startup ecosystem: Participants will have exclusive access to the MILES (Manipal Centre for Innovation, Leadership and Entrepreneurship) startup ecosystem including 3D printers, Innovation center, Idea cafe, laser cutting machine, Apple creative studio etc, and a chance to incubate their business idea at Manipal's Tech & Bio Incubator platform. Learners will also receive guidance on securing government grants such as Nidhi EIR, BIRAC-BIG, Prayaas & SSP.

Comprehensive curriculum: The program's curriculum covers all critical aspects of the entrepreneurial journey, from product development to go-to-market strategies and fundraising techniques. It includes engaging case studies to deepen the understanding of product philosophy and innovation.

Dr Raghupathi Cavale, Founding Director, Manipal Centre for Innovation, Leadership and Entrepreneurship (MILES), expressed his enthusiasm on the launch of the PGCP in Entrepreneurship & Innovation in the online mode, and said, "This program is designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs, early-stage founders, and the younger generation in family businesses to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and goals. Our faculty, who possess extensive experience across industries, have carefully crafted this program based on practical insights. The curriculum covers a broad spectrum of topics essential for entrepreneurship from resolving your dilemma and fundraising to operationalization. With a strong emphasis on real-world applications and access to a startup ecosystem, participants can immediately implement their learning to propel their ventures forward."

