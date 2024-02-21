Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) to host India's first Nature Conference on Nanomaterials

PNN

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], February 21: India is set to host its first ever Nature Conference on "Nanomaterials in biomedical applications" on 26 and 27 February 2024. The two-day event will bring together leading researchers from around the world working in the field of nanomaterials to discuss the latest trends, challenges, developments, and implications of nanotechnology in healthcare.

The "Nanomaterials in biomedical applications" Nature Conference to be hosted by Manipal Academy of Higher Education, an Institute of Eminence declared by the Government of India, is a first of its kind international conference in India. It will cover different areas where nanomaterials have found application such as theranostic, bio-imaging, drug delivery, vaccines, and immunotherapy. The conference will highlight recent advances as well as unpublished research in these areas and encourage discussion amongst scientists in a stimulating environment. The two-day conference will feature eminent speakers, who have enabled the translational application of nanomaterials in the last decade. There will also be a vibrant poster session, a special panel on gender disparity focusing on the Indian research landscape, and networking opportunities at the end of each day.

In addition to this, a workshop on "Effective Publishing and Communication Strategies" will be conducted by Nature Portfolio with Dr Harry Shirley, Editorial Development Manager at Nature Portfolio on 28 February.

This conference aims to provide a forum to present research regarding:

- Drug Delivery

- Bio-imaging

- Nanovaccines/Immunotherapy

- Theranostics

- Biosensing

Excited about hosting the first nature Conference in India, Dr Magdalena Skipper, Editor in Chief, Nature said, "We are delighted to be hosting the first ever Nature Conference in India in partnership with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). India's research output is the third highest in the world only behind China and US and this conference is an opportunity to enhance and expand communication and collaboration among scientific communities within India and beyond. This conference will provide a cross-disciplinary forum for discussion, setting the direction for future research in nanomaterials in biomedical applications. The event also represents an opportunity to showcase contributions of women researchers to the field of nanomaterials and to discuss challenges they may face. I look forward to being a part of this Nature Conference."

Dr Satish Rao, Director Research, MAHE added "It is with great pleasure that I extend this invitation to you to participate in the "Nanomaterials in biomedical applications" conference hosted by Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India together with Nature Portfolio. It is a first of its kind in India to be held in Manipal, Karnataka. As a prominent figure in Nanotechnology, your insights and expertise would greatly enrich the discussions and contribute to the success of the conference."

