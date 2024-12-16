Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Wins Prestigious "CII Industry Academia Partnership Award 2024" in Platinum Category

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], December 16: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been honored with the esteemed "CII Industry-Academia Partnership Award 2024" in the platinum category. The award was conferred at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Summit on Technology, Intellectual Property, and Industry-Academia Partnerships, held on 12th December 2024 at The Lalit, New Delhi.

The award honors MAHE's outstanding contributions to innovation, advancing knowledge for long-term solutions to global issues, and creating significant relationships between academics and industry.

At the esteemed occasion, Dr. Raviraja N. S., MAHE's Chief Operating Officer, MAHE, and Dr. Harish Kumar S., MAHE's Director of Corporate Relations, accepted the award on behalf of MAHE.

Shrinidhi Kamath, Assistant Director, MAHE, Manipal, and Dr. S. Varadharajan, Coordinator of Intellectual Property Rights and the Technology Transfer Office, were also part of MAHE delegation.

Lt Gen (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, said, "This CII recognition further solidifies MAHE's standing as a leader in creating significant industry-academia partnerships. At MAHE, we have always aimed to build an academic-industry bridge that encourages creativity and provides practical answers to urgent problems. This honor is a tribute to our partners, instructors, and students who have put in countless hours to realize this goal. We are still dedicated to fostering collaborations that strengthen sectors, increase knowledge, and enhance the welfare of society."

The CII Industry Academia Partnership Award honors academic institutions that effectively cultivate close ties with businesses, fostering technological advancement and research commercialization. Initiatives including innovative intellectual property development, state-of-the-art research partnerships, and a strong technology transfer ecosystem are all part of MAHE's efforts in this area.

This acknowledgement marks a critical turning point for MAHE and strengthens its position as a pioneer in fostering information sharing and cooperative growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor