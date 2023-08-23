Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Secures Top Spot among Deemed to Be Universities in Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2023

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], August 23: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal has been crowned the numero uno among the top 40 deemed to be universities in India, according to the prestigious Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2023. The university's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, and industry engagement has catapulted it to the pinnacle of Indian higher education.

Underlining its dedication to fostering holistic growth, Manipal Academy of Higher Education has received commendable scores across various categories, firmly establishing its position as a frontrunner in the realm of higher education. The university garnered an exceptional score of 917.15 out of 1000, with standout performances in Academic & Research Excellence, Industry Interface & Placement, Infrastructure & Facilities, Governance & Extension, and Diversity & Outreach.

Dr HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, expressed his elation at the university's remarkable achievement, stating, "In alignment with the enduring principles of our esteemed founder, Dr TMA Pai, we are humbled by this recognition conferred upon us by the Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings. This accomplishment underscores our ceaseless pursuit of academic and research excellence, and it mirrors the tireless dedication of our students, faculty, staff, and stakeholders. We remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding Dr Pai's values and delivering educational eminence."

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, further emphasized the institution's dedication to holistic education, saying, "Manipal Academy of Higher Education is resolute in providing not only world-class academic experiences but also nurturing well-rounded individuals who are equipped to lead in a dynamic global landscape. This recognition bolsters our resolve to continue providing education that empowers our students to excel intellectually, professionally, and personally."

The Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2023 assess universities based on key parameters, including Academic & Research Excellence, Industry Interface & Placement, Infrastructure & Facilities, Governance & Extension, and Diversity & Outreach. Manipal Academy of Higher Education's exceptional scores across these categories are a testament to its comprehensive approach to education and its continuous efforts to provide students with an environment conducive to growth and learning.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education is now positioned at the zenith of higher education in India, setting an example for academic institutions nationwide and exemplifying the embodiment of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity in education.

MAHE is recognized as a leading quality academic and education service provider and has significantly contributed to continuously improving the standards and penetration of higher education in India. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has, as its genesis, an enthralling story of a genius, the late Dr. T. M. A. Pai who had the vision of making society rid of the three major ills of illiteracy, ill health, and poverty. It provides a great variety of graduate and postgraduate skill enhancement educational courses covering several important disciplines like medicine, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, allied health, management, communication, life sciences, hotel administration, etc. through its 28 Professional Higher Education institutions. It has world class academic and research departments in Statistics, Commerce, Geopolitics & International Relations, European Studies, Philosophy & Humanities, Atomic & Molecular Physics, etc. Over 40,000 students from all over the world pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in diverse subjects. The finest of infrastructure facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, well-equipped laboratories, and dedicated and competent faculty have enabled MAHE to be recognized as Institution of Eminence status by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The University has two Off-Campus centres, one each at Mangalore and Bangalore, One Medical College with TATA Group at Jamshedpur and two Off-Shore campuses, one in Dubai (UAE) and the other in Melaka (Malaysia).

