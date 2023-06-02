Manipal Academy of Higher Education to host International Conference on Physical Education and Sport Science (ICPESS)

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], June 2: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be organizing an international conference on Physical Education and Sport Science (ICPESS) 2023 from 14th to 16th December 2023. ICPESS is being organised under the aegis of the National Association of Physical Education & Sports Sciences (NAPESS) and aims to bring together experts and researchers from around the world to discuss the latest developments and advancements in the field of physical education and sports science.

To mark this momentous occasion, a conference website launching event was held recently at Board Room MAHE, Manipal. The event was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, Manipal, who launched the Conference Website. Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE, Manipal, released the poster of the conference. Dr. Giridhar Kini, Registrar of MAHE, Manipal, Dr. P Chinnappa Reddy, Chief Patron of NAPESS, Dr. Anil Deshmukh, President of NAPESS. Also, Dr Vinod C Nayak, Convener of ICPESS 2023, and Dr Deepak Ram Bairy, Organizing Secretary of ICPESS 2023, were present at the Website Launching Event.

Commenting on the initiative, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE said, "MAHE is proud to share a unique platform providing opportunities for the global participants to share their ideas and experience in person with their peers. The conference aims to give experts in physical education and sports science a forum for knowledge exchange and an understanding of the state-of-the-art in recent technological advancements, techniques, and solutions in physical education and sports science as they have been developed and applied in various countries. We anticipate that the results of ICPESS will significantly advance our understanding of these contemporary scientific domains."

The ICPESS 2023 Conference promises to be a landmark event, featuring a diverse range of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and paper presentations. The conference will provide a platform for academics, researchers, and practitioners to exchange ideas and explore new avenues of collaboration.

MAHE, Manipal is honoured to be hosting this international event and looks forward to welcoming delegates from all over the world to explore the latest developments and advancements in physical education and sports science.

For more information about the ICPESS 2023 Conference, please visit the newly launched conference website conference.manipal.edu/ICPESS2023

