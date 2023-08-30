Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Organized 3rd Annual Conference of Karnataka Association of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeons

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 30: Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Bengaluru, organized KAPRASCON '23 – The 3rd Annual Conference of Karnataka Association of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeons, at Shangri-La Bengaluru No. 56, 6B, Palace Road, Abshot layout, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru- 560001, Karnataka. The two-day event saw the enthusiastic participation of leading experts and upcoming practitioners in Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic surgery in huge numbers.

Dr. Anantheswar Y N, President KAPRAS and Consultant – Plastic, Reconstructive, and Cosmetic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Bengaluru, opened the conference by welcoming all the participants and expressed his pleasure of having the chance to host the prestigious annual event here at Bengaluru. Addressing the gathering, he said, "It gives me immense pleasure to invite you all to KAPRASCON 2023 held at Bengaluru on 26th and 27th August 2023. The Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, is proud to host the 3rd KAPRAS meet at Hotel Shangri La, Bengaluru." He emphasized the conference was an excellent platform for the participants to gain knowledge, share their professional experiences, and have interactive and thought-provoking scientific sessions.

Dr. Srikanth V, Consultant – Plastic, Reconstructive, and Cosmetic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Bengaluru, said, "The participation of eminent plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgeons from across the country and Karnataka in an impressively large number has truly overwhelmed the organizing team. The attendance of more than 185 out of the 235 plastic surgeons registered with the Karnataka Association of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeons – KAPRAS (accounting for about 80% of all the registered plastic surgeons) at the conference hosted by the department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, in itself is the testimony to the commitment and dedication of Manipal Hospitals towards the field."

Emphasizing the department's services in providing a full range of plastic surgeries, Dr. Ashok B.C, Consultant – Plastic, Reconstructive, and Cosmetic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Bengaluru, said, "Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, takes pride in being one the oldest departments of plastic, reconstructive, and cosmetic surgery in Karnataka. The department is equipped with all the latest and cutting-edge technology and is constantly at the forefront of innovation. The highly skilled and experienced senior plastic reconstructive and aesthetic surgeons offer a full range of plastic surgeries." He also stated that the department has been undertaking various teaching programs, including fellowships and DNB, for over fifteen years.

With an exciting line-up of scientific lectures and master classes, discussion forums, and case presentations, the conference was an excellent platform for scientific deliberation. It was an opportunity for all the eminent Plastic, Reconstructive, and Cosmetic Surgeons from all over Karnataka and India and the team at Manipal Hospitals to come together to exhibit and exchange their knowledge about the latest breakthroughs in plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgeries. Imparting more valuable insights for emerging and established practitioners, the esteemed plastic surgeons also shared their experiences of challenging cases and success stories. The participants also had an excellent chance to showcase their knowledge and share their experiences through scientific paper and poster presentations.

The two-day conference was a grand success and highlighted the efforts of the organizing committee, where the team from Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Bengaluru had left no stone unturned in giving the participants a memorable conference that was in the best of their academic interest and also doubled as a social platform for them to indulge in meaningful interactions.

