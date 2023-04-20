Manjit Singh, CMD Of Bonn Group of Industries features in top 51 Sikh Business Leaders of India by Outlook India

New Delhi [India], April 20 (/HTDS): Manjit Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of the Bonn Group of Industries has been featured in the book "Sikh Business Leaders of India" by Outlook India which highlights the remarkable role played by Sikhs towards India's economy. The book features 51 inspirational and motivational sagas of dauntless Sikh heroes who have contributed immensely to society while following the tenets of Sikhism. Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar released the book 'Sikh Business Leaders of India published by OUTLOOK media group in Delhi on 30th March 2023.

The book covers 51 inspirational and motivational sagas of dauntless Sikh heroes so that not only our nation but the whole world sings their contribution. Sikh History is replete with personalities who have put in hard work with patience and perseverance and touched the heights of success but always honoured the tenets of Sikhism.

Manjit Singh, Managing Director, Bonn Group of Industry says, "It is an honor to be featured in the book 'Sikh Business Leaders of India' alongside so many inspirational and motivational Sikh heroes who have contributed immensely to India's economy. I am grateful to the Outlook Group for recognizing the efforts made towards fostering bilateral relations and promoting socio-economic progress As a Sikh, I have always tried to follow the tenets of Sikhism and contribute to the welfare of society. I would also like to thank my team at Bonn Group and all the stakeholders who have supported me in my mission to create a better and sustainable world for future generations."

