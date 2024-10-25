Manohar Lal Jewels Opens New Store in Ghaziabad: Celebrating 94 Years of Purity, Craftsmanship, and Legacy

VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25: Manohar Lal Jewels, one of India's most trusted and renowned jewellery brands, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its newest store at 57 Ambedkar Road, Ghaziabad, on 21st October 2024 at 11 am. Known for their unparalleled craftsmanship and commitment to purity, Manohar Lal Jewels is poised to bring its legacy of excellence to Ghaziabad, offering customers a unique and elegant jewellery shopping experience.

The store launch signifies a new chapter in the brand's 94-year journey of delivering exquisite designs and unmatched quality.

To celebrate this milestone, Manohar Lal Jewels is offering exclusive inaugural offers, making it the perfect opportunity for patrons to indulge in timeless jewellery pieces. These offers include a flat 30% off on making charges for gold jewellery, 50% off on making charges for diamond jewellery, and an irresistible 100% exchange on old gold jewellery. These limited-time offers are valid from 21st October to 20th November 2024, providing customers a chance to own high-quality, meticulously crafted jewellery at incredible prices.

A Legacy Built on Trust and Excellence

Manohar Lal Jewels has been a symbol of purity and modern design for nearly a century. Established by the visionary Shri Manohar Lal, a first-generation entrepreneur who entered the jewellery industry at the young age of 20, the brand has grown into one of the most respected and trusted jewellery houses in India.

With an unwavering commitment to transparency and quality, Manohar Lal Jewels has consistently set high standards in the jewellery industry. The founder's legacy of hard work and determination laid the foundation for the brand, which has now become synonymous with trust, authenticity, and craftsmanship. Over the years, MLJ has catered to a wide range of customers, from brides seeking opulent wedding jewellery to modern women looking for timeless statement pieces.

Introducing 'Ananta' - A Monthly Savings Plan

Manohar Lal Jewels presents Ananta, a unique savings program designed to make buying jewellery easier. Customers can subscribe with a monthly instalment starting at Rs5,000, with the flexibility to increase in multiples of Rs1,000.With Ananta, you save monthly and enjoy added benefits. After completing a 9-month subscription, Manohar Lal Jewels matches one of your payments, making it more affordable to own your dream jewellery.

Payments are convenient and can be made via cash, online banking, UPI, cards, or post-dated cheques. Upon maturity, you can redeem the total value and choose from their exquisite collection. Ananta combines financial flexibility with access to top-tier jewellery, offering a seamless and rewarding way to shop.

Exquisite Designs for Every Occasion

Manohar Lal Jewels is renowned for its award-winning designs that seamlessly blend traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. The brand's extensive collection features everything from luxurious wedding jewellery to classic statement pieces, catering to a variety of tastes and occasions.

Whether you're in search of intricate bridal jewellery or elegant everyday accessories, the new Ghaziabad store promises to offer a wide selection that meets every customer's needs. Manohar Lal Jewels takes pride in offering jewellery that is not only beautiful but also designed to stand the test of time, making each piece a cherished heirloom.

Commitment to Transparency and Quality

Since the 1990s, Manohar Lal Jewels has worked exclusively with hallmark gold, diamonds, syndicate polki, and silver jewellery, ensuring that each product meets the highest standards of quality. Every diamond sold by Manohar Lal Jewels is certified by internationally acclaimed gemmological labs such as IGI and GIA, providing customers with the assurance of authenticity.

The brand also upholds a strict policy of transparency when it comes to pricing. Customers can compare prices at Manohar Lal Jewels stores using the Rapaport report, guaranteeing that they receive fair and transparent pricing on all jewellery purchases.

An Unmatched Jewellery Shopping Experience

The new Ghaziabad store marks yet another step in Manohar Lal Jewels' ongoing journey to expand its presence across India. With a commitment to delivering a world-class jewellery shopping experience, the store offers not only a wide range of stunning jewellery pieces but also personalized services such as online jewellery design consultations and in-store appointments.

The grand opening of Manohar Lal Jewels in Ghaziabad is a celebration of the brand's 94-year legacy and its unwavering dedication to purity, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. Visit the new store to explore the latest collections and take advantage of the incredible inaugural offers that await.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the store at 57 Ambedkar Road, Ghaziabad, or contact Manohar Lal Jewels today.

