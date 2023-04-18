Manoj Chugh joins the Board of Advisors at RPATech as the company plans to expand its global footprint

New Delhi [India], April 18 (/SRV): RPATech, a leading Intelligent Automation Service Provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Manoj Chugh to their Board of Advisors. Manoj, a pioneer in Information and Communications Technology Industry and brings a collective experience of more than four decades. Recognized as one of the top ten people to have shaped the last decade of the Indian IT Industry, Manoj has managed and led businesses to achieve pole position, across Technology & Services domain. He catalyzed the building of the Internet and Information Infrastructure of India and under his leadership, India witnessed the birth and creation of over 100,000 Networking Professionals. In his recent corporate assignment, he served as the President-Group Public Affairs at Mahindra Group.

As a member of the Advisory Board, Manoj will provide strategic guidance and insights to RPATech to help the company grow and achieve its long-term goals. His expertise in systems integration, high-tech products, and global services will be invaluable to RPATech in exploring new opportunities in the rapidly evolving Digital Transformation landscape.

Commenting on the development, Manoj said, "I am delighted to be a part of the Board of Advisors at RPATech. The company has a strong reputation in providing efficient Intelligent Automation services. I look forward to working closely with the team to enable them to achieve sustained growth globally across industries.

"We are thrilled to have Manoj as a part of the board of advisors." said Alok M Tripathi, CEO and Founder of RPATech. "His experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business. We believe that his passion towards service excellence and leveraging the benefits of technology for growth will be a great asset to our team."

About the company, RPATech is an RPA Consulting, Services, and Solutions provider, classed among the top Intelligent Automation compes by industry analysts. RPATech consults orgzations on leveraging the right RPA platforms and artificial intelligence technologies and designing and developing RPA bots using RPA, AI, and ML to automate our customers' business processes.

The company is partnered with top RPA vendors, such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere, and Microsoft. They work on enhancing the capabilities of these automation platforms by infusing AI, BI, workflow, and other technologies, ensuring improved outcomes and a better automation experience for their customers. RPATech has helped its clients to increase their efficiency, save costs and increase competitiveness by discovering automation potentials and designing, developing, and optimizing its processes.

For more information, please visit www.rpatech.ai

