Manoj Tiwari felicitated Cakeobite founder Safiha Alam with the best promising baker of 2022 at Zee Digital National Achievers Awards!

The owner of an online bakery known as cakeobite, Safiha Alam, won the best promising baker of the year at the Zee Digital National Achievers Award Ceremony on 28th July 2022.

The online cake shop is based in Kolkata and sells a generous spread of artistic cakes and flavours.

The well-known and famous television actor Rithvik Dhanjani hosted the award show with grace and poise. Manoj Tiwari, an Indian Politician, singer, actor and a serving member of the Indian Parliament of North East Delhi, felicitated Safiha Alam for her achievements.

Other known personalities at the event were Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Indian Parliament and Bhartiya Janta Party - BJP. A leader and spokesperson of BJP and Upper house Rajya Sabha Parliament member, Sudhanshu Trivedi, was also present at the event.

Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, an Indian folk singer in Hindi, Avadhi and Bhojpuri languages, made an appearance at the event. Shekhar Suman, a well-known Indian actor, anchor, director, producer, singer, and then Congress candidate from Patna in the 2009 Lok Sabha, also attended the event.

Post receiving the award, Safiha Alam mentions, "I am a young entrepreneur, and it is a big achievement for me to get this award. I am highly obliged and honored to receive it. I wish to conduct workshops and would love to train underprivileged individuals with the skill of baking. I desire to provide knowledge with my skills and abilities to people keen to learn baking and designing cakes".

While other youngsters of the same age were complaining about the severities and difficulties of lockdown, Safiha took this opportunity to turn dreams into reality. Initially, the results weren't great as per expectations. Nevertheless, time and consistency is the key to success for any entrepreneur or a small business owner. She can proudly say that she has reached a level where she can create cakes that look and taste no less than any professional baker.

Cakeobite, as a brand, is a pioneer in customizing all of its orders. The young women entrepreneur keeps experimenting with new ideas and trends with multiple daily orders. She has ideally leveraged the power of digital marketing and digital pr with the help of Teamology with limited resources. She has proved that if you have the courage and passion, you can achieve anything in life that you deserve.

Creating a world to live in for her, Safiha Alam proved to the world that it is not always necessary to gain expert training to excel in something. However, it is essential to enhance your skillsets by getting professional help as and when required to grow.

The everyday spirit of undying passion and eagerness to master achieving the best keeps her motivated daily throughout her journey towards success.

