Mantri Shopping Festival Hosted an Exclusive Masterclass by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Culinary enthusiasts and food lovers gathered for an unforgettable experience at the Mantri Shopping Festival: Nifty November as the iconic Chef Sanjeev Kapoor took centre stage to deliver an exclusive masterclass at Mantri Square Mall.

The masterclass was one of the festival's major highlights, Chef Kapoor shared his signature techniques, cooking tips, and the secrets behind his globally celebrated recipes. Attendees were thrilled to learn directly from India's most renowned chef, who brought his passion for food to life during the interactive session. Tasting session was the most delectable part of the event.

Additionally, Chef Kapoor said "It was an absolute delight to engage with such an enthusiastic audience. Events like these bring food and people together in the best way possible,".

However, Kamakshi Mantri, Chief Strategy Officer of Mantri Square Mall, expressed her excitement over the event's success: "We are thrilled to have hosted Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at the Mantri Shopping Festival. His masterclass exemplifies the spirit of the festival, which is all about creating unique and unforgettable experiences for our visitors. From shopping to entertainment to learning, we aim to make every moment special."

The event was a perfect blend of entertainment and learning, further solidifying the Mantri Shopping Festival's reputation as a hub for diverse, family-friendly experiences. The festival continues to captivate Bangalore's shoppers with an exciting lineup of activities, workshops, and celebrity engagements throughout the month of November.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor