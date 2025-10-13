Many Jassis, One Shaadi, and Unlimited Masti!" - Motion Poster of Jassi Weds Jassi Promises a crazy, fun ride in cinemas This November 7th

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Get ready for pure entertainment and dhamaal. The makers of Jassi Weds Jassi have dropped the motion poster, and it's already spreading smiles all around. Bursting with colours, dhol, desi drama bringing with it the charm and nostalgia of the 90's, this film promises a laughter-packed ride rooted in Punjabi culture where one name turns a simple shaadi into total hungama!

Directed by Paran Bawa, Jassi Weds Jassi stars Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, Rehmat Rattan, Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sudesh Lehri, and Grusha Kapoor an ensemble cast that guarantees endless fun, emotions, and madness.

Director Paran Bawa, who earlier assisted on iconic films like Rang De Basanti, Karthik Calling Karthik, and Angrezi Medium, is all set to bring his first theatrical directorial and it looks like one crazy, colourful celebration you can't miss speaking about the same he shared, "This film is pure madness in the best way possible! Jassi Weds Jassi is a celebration of Punjabi warmth, love, and that beautiful, crazy energy that happens when too many Jassis come together. It's funny, emotional, and something everyone will connect with."

Producer Mazahir Abbas added, "We wanted to make something that makes people smile from start to finish. Jassi Weds Jassi is fun, desi, and full of heart a film for the whole family."

Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, who plays one of the Jassis, said, "Playing jassi has been super entertaining for me. I've enjoyed every moment living in the world of Jassi weds Jassi. The madness, the energy, the North Indian masti everything about Jassi Weds Jassi is pure fun! Can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Harshh Vardhan, who first impressed audiences with his critically acclaimed Jigariyaa, joins a stellar cast of comedy favourites like Ranvir Shorey (Khosla Ka Ghosla, Shaadi Ke Side Effects), Sudesh Lehri(Ready) and Manu Rishi Chadha(Oye lucky lucky Oye) Sikandar Kher (aarya, tere bin laden 2)known for turning smart comedy into laugh-out-loud chaos!

Releasing in cinemas on 7th November, Jassi Weds Jassi promises a full-on dose of comedy, drama, romance, and that big, fat Punjabi wedding vibe!

So mark your calendars, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready to attend the most entertaining wedding of the year because when Jassi Weds Jassi, masti is guaranteed!

