Mapisa 369 Celebrates its Third Anniversary with Grand Event, Sets Next Target of Rs200 Crore

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: Shivazza Group's tile adhesive brand Mapisa 369 celebrated its third anniversary and marketing conference on April 25-26, 2025, with great enthusiasm. The two-day event was attended by the company's Managing Directors, Mr. Ashok Choudhary and Mr. Hitesh choudhary, along with other Senior officials like NaVal Jha, Shikha Bomb, Kamal Mehta ,and the marketing team from across India.

Currently, the company operates in most states across India, except for the northeastern states. During the event, a live demo of Mapisa's tile adhesive was presented, showcasing its exceptional quality and strength. The directors shared their vision, announcing the company's target to surpass Rs200 crore by 2026.

Ashok Chaudhary, President's Award-winning young entrepreneur, expressed his thoughts, saying, "Our vision is driven by sense self-(Swa), commitment to quality, environmental protection, job creation, and civic values. Our mission is to contribute to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat by embracing the Swadeshi ideology and becoming India's leading, most trusted, and service-oriented brand."

He also mentioned that the Morbi tile industry is a prime example of Swadeshi ideology and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the construction chemicals sector will soon follow suit.

Hitesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, said, "Mapisa 369 is known for its quality. We will soon launch new product ranges in various verticals." He added that with teamwork, Mapisa is poised to set new benchmarks in tile adhesives and construction chemicals.

The company plans to open its regional office in Jaipur, North India, and establish offices and operations in the UK and Dubai. Despite the ongoing trade war, the domestic market demand remains robust, fueling the company's growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor