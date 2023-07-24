Maple – an exclusive Apple Premium Reseller, offers upto Rs.13,000 bonus when you exchange your Android or iOS device

Maple introduces the best upgrade to an iPhone program for all smartphone users

New Delhi (India), July 24: Maple is excited to announce the launch of its ‘Upgrade to an iPhone Program’. A simple program designed to give a customer the best exchange price for their old devices, Android devices included and a lot of other benefits.

Key features:

Best exchange value for any smartphone : Maple aims to provide upto Rs.10,000 added bonus on upgrade for any smartphone, be it Android or iOS. Additional discounts : Along with the buyback value, Maple is also providing an additional discount of Rs.8,000, a maximum of Rs. 4,000 HDFC cashback, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000*. Hassle-free switching : Android users can now easily switch to iOS with the help of this program, as it provides the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 for as low as Rs. 27,900.

Starting 19th July 2023, customers can now exchange any of their old smartphones and get a great value on the purchase of a new iPhone 14 and iPhone 13.

All Android users can now own an iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 at a fantastic value price. The trade-in value of up to Rs. 27,000 is offered for your old smartphone* along with HDFC cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 and a Maple instant discount of up to Rs. 8,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, Maple provides an exclusive exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 to Android users. This brings down the price of iPhone 14 and 13 to as low as Rs. 27,900.

Apple users who are yearning for an upgrade can avail themselves of a special deal. Now, get a buyback price of up to Rs. Rs. 26,000 for your old iPhone, an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000, a Maple instant discount of up to Rs. 8,000 and HDFC cashback of up to Rs. 4,000. Considering all this, the effective price of the iPhone 14 comes down to Rs. 38,900, and that of the iPhone 13 is Rs. 31,900.

With a million plus satisfied customers built over the last 17 years across sales and service, Maple aims to provide the best experiences to customers when you buy an Apple device.

Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 15 years of experience, it has more than half a million customers, and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service.

To know more about this program, click here / visit www.maplestore.in or call 6366063660.

*Terms and conditions apply.

