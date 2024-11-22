MapmyGenome Unveils Groundbreaking Study on Genetic Variants Linked to Longevity in Long-Living Indians

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22: MapmyGenome, a leader in genetic testing and personalized health solutions, proudly announces the publication of its latest research in NPJ Aging (Nature.com). The study, titled 'Genetic Variants Associated with Longevity in Long-Living Indians,' explores the genetic factors contributing to healthy aging and long life spans in the Indian population.

In a pioneering effort, the study analyzed data from GenomegaDB, the most extensive genetic database of Indians, focusing on individuals aged 85 years and older, referred to as Long Living Individuals (LLIs). By comparing LLIs with younger controls (18-49 years), researchers uncovered key genetic variants contributing to aging and longevity, and resistance to various diseases.

Key Findings from the Study

* Genetic Defenses Against Diseases:

* Variants linked to slower heart rate (MYH6), reduced risk of osteoporosis and shorter body height (ESR1), and decreased risks of schizophrenia (RIMS1-KCNQ5) and anxiety (HSPA5) were notably more frequent in LLIs.

* Conversely, variants associated with increased risk of atrial fibrillation (GORAB-PRRX1) and biliary disorders (ABCC2) were less frequent in this group.

* International Connection:

The study confirmed the significance of the FOXO3A gene, a well-known marker for longevity in Japanese, German, and French centenarians, in the Indian population as well.

* Pathways Driving Longevity:

The findings highlight the role of genes involved in oxidative stress, DNA repair, apoptosis, glucose metabolism, and energy regulation, all of which play a crucial role in promoting healthy aging.

Revolutionizing the Understanding of Aging

"This research represents a monumental step forward in unraveling the genetic code of longevity," said Anuradha Acharya, Founder and CEO of MapmyGenome. "Our findings not only reveal the genetic underpinnings of long life in Indians but also provide valuable insights into the biological mechanisms that promote healthy aging."

By identifying genetic variants unique to Indian LLIs, the study adds a critical dimension to global aging research. It emphasizes the diversity in genetic factors influencing longevity and underscores the importance of population-specific studies in understanding the broader genetic landscape.

Implications for Personalized Health and Aging

For consumers, this study has profound implications. It highlights the potential of genetic testing in helping individuals understand their predisposition to age-related diseases and develop personalized strategies for healthy aging.

* Proactive Health Management:

Insights into protective and risk-associated genetic variants can empower individuals to take preventive measures against conditions like cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, and anxiety.

* Tailored Wellness Plans:

Genetic insights enable healthcare professionals to design targeted interventions, including lifestyle changes, dietary recommendations, and therapies, to optimize aging outcomes.

* Global Relevance:

By validating the role of genes like FOXO3A, this research bridges Indian and global longevity studies, highlighting common genetic threads while acknowledging unique regional variations.

The Path Ahead: Expanding Genetic Horizons

This study is just the beginning. MapmyGenome aims to build on these findings by expanding the scope of its research to include other age-related conditions and exploring the interplay between genetics, environment, and lifestyle in shaping longevity.

"Our mission is to transform lives through genetics," said Anuradha Acharya, Founder and CEO of MapmyGenome. "This research reinforces our commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and empowering individuals with actionable insights for a healthier future."

For the Media: Opportunities for Engagement

Media outlets and health journalists are invited to explore the fascinating world of genetic research and its real-world applications. For interviews, detailed insights, and expert commentary, please contact: MB: 8688310052, Email:pr@mapmygenome.in

About MapmyGenome

Founded with a vision to promote preventive healthcare, Mapmygenome™, a genomics pioneer, provides personalized health solutions. Mapmygenome's at-home DNA tests empower proactive health management, while diagnostic genomic tests assist healthcare providers.

From DNA-based health assessments to genetic counseling, MapmyGenome enables individuals to take charge of their health and longevity. Learn more at www.mapmygenome.in.

Learn More and Get Involved

Visit NPJ Aging (Nature.com) to read the full study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41514-024-00179-9.

To discover how genetic testing can help you embrace a longer, healthier life, explore our offerings at www.mapmygenome.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564501/MapmyGenome_Study_on_Genetic_Variants.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor