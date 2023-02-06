Marengo CIMS Hospital launches Mother & Child Department (Obstetrics & Gynecology) to provide complete and personal Gynecological and Obstetrical Care for women at every stage of life

Actor Sharman Joshi at the launch of the Mother & Child Department at Marengo CIMS Hospital

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 6: Marengo CIMS Hospital launched the Mother & Child department complete with Obstetrics and Gynecology services, to offer personalized care to every mother-to-be. The launch was witnessed by the Chief Guests at the event, Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh, the main lead of the Gujarati film; congratulations. The launch was hosted by Dr Devang Patel, High-Risk Pregnancy & Fetal Medicine Specialist and Dr Sneha Baxi, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Devang Patel, High-Risk Pregnancy and Fetal Medicine Specialist at Marengo CIMS Hospital, says, “At Marengo CIMS Hospital, we are offering high-end diagnostic, consultative and therapeutic services to address all Obstetrical and Gynaecological problems. Mother & Child Department here offers a wide range of Gynecological Care for women from adolescence through post-menopause. Our part of care extends from intensive preventive care to diagnostic, operative and educational care.”

Dr. Sneha Baxi, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Marengo CIMS Hospital, says, “We provide complete and personalised gynaecological and Obstetrical care for women at every stage of life. We are committed to making it easier for women to stay healthy always. Our patients will benefit from treatment solutions extended by a highly experienced, multidisciplinary team skilled in both medical and surgical Gynecological diagnosis and therapies. With the patient’s needs at the core, we provide medical care recognizing needs and social aspects of Gynecological problems.”

At the Mother & Child Department (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), we provide state-of-the-art services, 24*7 Gynecologist and Neonatologist or Specialized Obstetrician Coverage, 24*7- High Risk and Fetal Medicine Expert, Lactation Guidance, Post Natal Weight Loss Guidance and a bouquet of additional services

Pre-Pregnancy, prenatal care and post-natal care are very important components in a woman’s journey to motherhood. Complete care can help prevent complications and inform women about important steps they can take to protect their infant and ensure a healthy pregnancy. With regular prenatal care, women can reduce the risk of pregnancy complications.

About Marengo CIMS Hospital

Marengo CIMS Hospital is a 350-bedded multi-super speciality, modern, patient–friendly “Green Hospital “providing a range of outpatient and inpatient preventive, diagnostic and treatment services. The hospital provides world-class treatment and excellent healthcare services for most diseases and medical problems, with one of the highest success rates in India. Delivering the highest standards of global healthcare, CIMS Hospital is accredited by JCI – Joint Commission International (USA), NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) and NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) for providing quality healthcare and patient safety across India.

Ketan Acharya 9825108257 Ketan.acharya@marengoasia.com

