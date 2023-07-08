Marg ERP Partners with National Skill Development Corporation to Empower 2000 Students Across India

New Delhi (India), July 8: Marg ERP, a leading provider of ERP solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to facilitate skill programs, offer internships, and develop courses tailored to industry needs. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for Marg ERP, opening doors to expand its reach and impact in the field of skill development.

Under the Skill Embedded/Work Integrated Initiative, Marg ERP and NSDC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 4th, 2023 with D Y Patil International University, Akurdi, Pune. This strategic partnership with D Y Patil International University as our University Partner will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between industry and academia. Together, we will develop futuristic course modules that incorporate Digital & Capstone Projects, ensuring that students are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge demanded by the industry.

Through this collaboration, Marg ERP and NSDC aim to empower 2000 students across 750 cities in India by providing them with the necessary skills and opportunities to succeed in the 21st Century job market. Marg ERP will share its knowledge and expertise with students at renowned universities, imparting practical skills and training in ERP to equip individuals with the necessary tools to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

The partnership with NSDC will contribute to the development of skilled professionals in ERP, driving innovation and growth in various industries. Marg ERP’s presence in top universities will shape the curriculum and ensure that students receive comprehensive and industry-relevant training in ERP.

“We are delighted to partner with Marg ERP,” stated NSDC. “Their expertise and experience in ERP solutions make them an ideal collaborator to enhance skill development in this critical area. Together, we can create a skilled workforce that meets the demands of the evolving business environment.”

Marg ERP extends its heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has been part of this journey and contributed to the success of this collaboration. It is through the dedication and hard work of each team member that Marg ERP has achieved this significant milestone.

As Marg ERP embarks on this new chapter, the company remains committed to driving innovation, empowering individuals, and creating a positive impact on the industry. This partnership with NSDC sets the stage for an exciting future in ERP education and skill development.

Commenting on this, Thakur Anup Singh, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Marg ERP Limited, said, “This MOU with NSDC is a dream come true for Marg ERP”. We have always been committed to enhancing skill development, and this partnership will allow us to make a substantial difference on a larger scale. We are excited ‘about the opportunities it presents and the positive impact it will have on the future of ERP education.

Mahender Singh, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Marg ERP Limited, rightly acknowledges the remarkable progress Marg ERP has made through this partnership. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, this collaboration holds immense promise for skill development, technological innovation, and overall growth in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Sudhir Singh, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Marg ERP Limited, expresses his enthusiasm about the recent partnership between Marg ERP and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Marg ERP, as it paves the way for the company to expand its reach and make a greater impact in the field of skill development.

About NSDC

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is a not-for-profit public limited company incorporated on July 31, 2008, under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956 (corresponding to Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013). NSDC was set up by the Ministry of Finance as Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

NSDC acts as a catalyst for skill development by providing funding to enterprises, companies, and organizations that provide skill training. It also develops appropriate models to enhance, support, and coordinate private sector initiatives.

About Marg ERP Limited

Marg ERP; a CMMI Level 3 & ISO Certified Company is a leader in inventory and accounting software with Digital Collection in India. The company has over one lakh active users and has captured 60 percent (structured & unstructured market) of the Pharma & FMCG industry.

Marg ERP works with exclusive channel partners who further provide our software products and solutions to customers and has a presence in 28+ countries around the globe in 27+ Trade Segments with 1200+ Partners.

Marg has always believed in adding value and sustainability to the ever-changing business environment and is a key player in serving both the SMEs and MSMEs. www.margerp.com

