Marico, TCE, Uber, Tata Power and Volvo among India's Top 25 Safest Workplaces: KelpHR PoSH AWARDS 2022

Marico, TCE, Uber, Tata Power and Volvo were among the 25 companies declared 'India's Top Safest Workplaces' at the recently concluded KelpHR PoSH AWARDS® 2022 hosted by KelpHR - a company focusing on creating safe, happy and inclusive workplaces through best-in-class HR practices.

Reflecting the growing importance accorded by companies towards ensuring that their workplaces are among the safest in the country through adoption of best practices in PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment), KelpHR received registrations from start-ups, limited-liability partnerships, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as large conglomerates. The organisations were judged on the basis of their PoSH compliance, active interest in the cause of workplace safety and other broader indices reflective of their culture.

Participants were judged on a two-level detailed transparent and objective evaluation through a seamless and sophisticated digital infrastructure. Each organisation was asked to fill in a comprehensive questionnaire and submit relevant supporting documents for validation.

The top shortlisted organisations additionally had to participate in an employee survey that had to be answered by a minimum number of employees. The final scores were assimilated to declare this year's top 25 Safest workplaces.

"We've seen a jump in the number of nominations we received for these awards this year over 2021. This indicates that more organisations are stepping up and becoming consciously responsible about creating a safe work environment for their businesses and people to flourish in. We congratulate our winners that include organisations of all sizes from small to large across varied industries, for setting the right precedent and encouraging more workplaces to carry forward this baton," said Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder of KelpHR.

"At TCE, our diverse workforce strengthens our culture which is grounded in equality. The safety and wellbeing of our workforce is a core tenet of cultural paradigm. It is our constant endeavour to foster openness and provide a caring and safe working environment for our employees, where they are encouraged to bring their best selves to work. Our commitment towards creating an inclusive workforce has been reinforced today through the KelpHR POSH awards, and we are honoured to join the ranks of the Top 25 companies who are leading the way forward as exemplars for other organisations to rise to the occasion," said Nidhi Mehandiratta, CHRO & Chief Ethics Counsellor, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited.

"It's great to be recognized among the top 25 safest workplaces in India. It has always been our endeavour to create an inclusive workplace culture where all members feel safe and are able to bring their best selves to work. We have been taking several pro-active measures to build sensitization among our members on creating a safe & non-discriminatory workplace culture. We thank KelpHR for conducting this process and recognizing Marico," said Amit Prakash, Chief Human Resource Officer at Marico Limited.

Among the jury members were - Rajkumar Shriwastav - Founding member & Partner, SK Vestigium LLP; Anshul Parekh - Partner Khaitan & Co.; Jyoti Grover - Chairperson, Gurgaon District LCC 2022; Dr Ankita Singh - SVP & Global Head of HR, IT, Travel & Admin, Cignex; Harish Sadani - Co-founder and executive director, Men Against Violence & Abuse (MAVA); Shanta Vallury Gandhi - Former head - HR, CSR & Internal Branding, RBL Bank and Suhail Abbasi - Co-founder & Chairperson, The Humsafar Trust.

2022's winners are:

ABC Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. (EGL)

Availity India Private Limited

DBS Bank India Ltd.

Flatirons Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Ford Motor Private Limited

India Factoring & Finance Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Ingram Micro

Marico Limited

Merit Data & Technology Private Limited

Micron Technology Operations India LLP

Movate Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mphasis Limited

Samhita Social Ventures

Shell India Markets Pvt. Ltd.

Square Panda - India

Tata Consulting Engineers Limited

Tata Medical

Tata Power Co. Ltd.

TechAspect solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Tietoevry India

TVS ELECTRONICS LIMITED

Uber India

VisionSpring Foundation

Volvo Group India

The KelpHR PoSH Awards were instituted in 2020 to recognize and honour organisations that work relentlessly towards creating happy and safe workplaces. The winners of the KelpHR PoSH AWARDS® 2022 awards will be felicitated at an event to be held at MCA Recreation Centre, BKC in Mumbai on December 9, 2022.

KelpHR was incorporated in 2013 with the vision to build workplaces that are safe, happy and inclusive. With the core belief that happy employees make productive teams, team KelpHR set out on a mission to enable organisations to set new benchmarks not only in terms of best HR practices but also in terms of overall organizational performance.

KelpHR is a pioneer in simplifying the legal complexities in the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace (PoSH) and along the way, aims to demystify the less understood subject of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (D, E&I).

By 2019, KelpHR had become synonymous with safe and happy workplaces; so, it was only natural that customers reached out to discuss the emotional/mental well-being of their employees. Responding to the needs of Clients and Society, KelpHR branched out into designing effective Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) to ensure the mental well-being of employees.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor