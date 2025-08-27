Martin Charitable Trust Signs MoU with Rotary International to Expand Miyawaki Forest Initiative Across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with an investment of ₹1 crore

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27: Martin Charitable Trust, under the leadership of Mr. Jose Charles Martin, Managing Director of Martin Group of Companies, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rotary International at the prestigious LEAD 25 - Rotary India Leadership Conclave, held at the New Chennai Trade Centre.

The MoU was signed between Rotary International, represented by Rotary International Director Rtn. AKS Er. Muruganandam M, and the Martin Charitable Trust, in the presence of Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu & Minister for Youth Welfare & Sports Development, and Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Hon'ble Minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Through this partnership, Martin Charitable Trust and Rotary International will work together to expand the Miyawaki Forest Initiative across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with the aim of strengthening environmental sustainability and community well-being.

This collaboration builds on Martin Group's earlier success in Mettupalayam, where a 7,000 sq. ft. Miyawaki forest with 1,500 native trees was developedserving as a model for sustainable corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mr. Jose Charles Martin expressed his gratitude to Rotary International for their vision and partnership:

"This MoU reflects our shared commitment to creating a greener and healthier future for our communities. The Miyawaki Forest Initiative is not just about planting treesit is about fostering sustainability, biodiversity, and long-term well-being for generations to come."

The event witnessed the leadership and guidance of key Rotary dignitaries, including:

Francesco Arezzo, President, Rotary International (2025-26)

Conveners Rtn. AKS Er. Muruganandam M (Rotary International Director 2025-27) and Rtn. AKS Fit Lt. KP Nagesh (Rotary International Director 2025-27)

Adding to the honour of the occasion, Mr. Jose Charles Martin was inducted as an Honorary Rotarian with the Rotary Club of Madras North, recognizing his continued contributions to humanitarian service, sustainability, and leadership.

The LEAD 25 - Rotary India Leadership Conclave served as a platform to strengthen collaborations between civic organizations and corporate partners in advancing sustainability, environmental protection, and community development across the region.

About Martin Charitable Trust

The Martin Charitable Trust, a CSR arm , is committed to fostering social impact through initiatives in education, health, environment, and community welfare. With a strong focus on sustainability and inclusivity, the Trust continues to drive projects that uplift communities and protect natural ecosystems.

