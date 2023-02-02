Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit celebrates Xth year

Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd, India's leading participative sports firm hosted the Mumbai edition of its Xth season of the 'Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit' which saw the participation of over 5000 devilslayers making it a truly magnificent experience for all. The one-day event took place on the 29th of January 2023 at Dosti West County, Thane. Participants came from 14 different Indian states and from 66 different cities. 73-year-old Prakash Shah was the eldest male participant at the Mumbai edition.

The Mumbai edition witnessed some great competition in the Legends Cup category, where competitive runners from across India ran for the grand prize of a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Sukhchain Singh won the 1st spot, followed by Kasim Khan and Yadhu Krishnan following closely in the 2nd and 3rd spot. On the other hand, Women's category saw many ups and downs through the run with Jyoti Poojari finally claiming the 1st spot after finishing 2nd in the last 4 races! She was followed by Zahabiya Merchant & Mallika Fernandes, who clinched the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

This season of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit also saw continued partnership with Apollo Tyres, BunkerFit, Morpheus Dare to Dream, and Puma. With a tagline of 'Go the distance', Apollo Tyres has the same DNA as that of the property with a complete focus on overcoming challenges. Puma on the other hand finds a fit with the property on their 'forever faster' positioning. As Naming partners of the property - Maruti Suzuki India Limited continue to explore the synergies between brand Swift with its focus on performance and thrill and the Devils Circuit. Together they promote the theme of 'being limitless' which is epitomized by each participant.

Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, "I want to dedicate the Mumbai Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the be limitless attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our devilslayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year."

Through this current season Volano aims to engage with over 50,000 participants through the 8 cities edition which include Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Mohali and Delhi. The continual growth in the established cities and encouraging response from newer cities reaffirms the appeal for disruptive sporting formats in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Season 2022-23 which kick-started from Chennai in September will conclude in Delhi NCR in March 2023, where the biggest prize in amateur sports category in Asia- 2 brand New Maruti Suzuki Swift cars shall be awarded to the winners in the Men's and Women's categories.

Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, a unique running concept, introduced to India by Volano is a disruptive sports property which has already initiated a revolution in the entire fitness and running category mix. Its model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wire, and ice.

Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit course with its 15 Military style obstacles is a litmus test for the strength and endurance of any runner. The finishers of Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit form the tribe of Devil Slayers, the indomitable runners who prove to be limitless when it comes to facing challenges and overcoming obstacles.

