Maruti Suzuki India begins export of its Fronx SUV

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Automaker Maruti Suzuki India has started exports of its newly-launched sports utility vehicle Fronx.

In a release, the automaker on Thursday said the first batch, comprising 556 vehicles, was shipped from Mundra and Pipavav ports to destinations in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

"The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans. Aligned to the Government of India's efforts towards Make in India, we are focussed to lead the export of cars manufactured in India," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India.

"The customers of Fronx in India can feel good that their much-loved vehicle will also become the choice of customers globally," Takeuchi added.

In the Auto Expo 2023 held in Greater Noida in January this year, Maruti Suzuki launched two SUVs Fronx and Jimny. On April 24, it started retail sales of Fronx at a starting price of Rs 746,500.

With four SUVs, Fronx, Brezza, Jimny, and Grand Vitara in its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki then said it aimed at leadership across SUV segments.

Fronx comes with a wide range of features such as 360 View Camera, wireless smartphone charger, and 22.86cm (9") HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, among others.

The SUV car comes in 10 colours, consisting of both monotone and dual-tone paint shade options. The seven monotone shades include - Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, and Earthen Brown. The dual-tone colour combinations offer - Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof and Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof.

