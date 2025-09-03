Maruti Suzuki rolls out premium SUV Victoris, Tata Motors unveils LPT 812 truck

New Delhi, Sep 3 India’s auto sector saw two big launches on Wednesday as Maruti Suzuki introduced its all-new SUV, the Victoris, while Tata Motors unveiled the LPT 812, a new truck in the intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicles (ILMCV) category.

Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris, pitched as an SUV that has “Got it all”, is aimed at young Indian buyers who seek technology, comfort, safety, and performance in one package.

The SUV comes with multiple powertrain options including Strong Hybrid with EV mode, ALLGRIP Select (4x4), the 1.5 litre K15C petrol engine with Smart Hybrid, and S-CNG with a segment-first underbody fuel tank design.

The Victoris also packs several new-age features such as a 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X infotainment system with built-in apps and Alexa Auto voice assistant, a premium 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos, smart powered tailgate with gesture control, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

On the safety front, it offers Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree HD camera with 11 views. Bookings for the SUV have opened at Rs 11,000.

On the same day, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, launched the all-new Tata LPT 812 truck.

Positioned as a category-defining product in the ILMCV segment, the vehicle is India’s first 4-tyre truck with a 5-tonne rated payload.

Built on Tata’s proven LPT platform, it offers the ruggedness of a 6-tyre truck with the efficiency and agility of a 4-tyre model.

Powered by the 4SPCR diesel engine, the LPT 812 delivers 125hp and 360Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

It promises superior fuel efficiency, smooth gearshifts with a booster-assisted clutch, and lower maintenance costs.

Safety features include full S-Cam air brakes and heavy-duty radial tyres, while comfort is enhanced with parabolic front suspension, tilt-and-telescopic power steering, and factory-fitted air-conditioning.

Backed by a 3-year/3 lakh km warranty and supported by Tata Motors’ 3,200-plus service touchpoints, the LPT 812 is targeted at fleet owners looking for reliability, lower total cost of ownership, and long-term value.

