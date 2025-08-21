Marwari Catalysts Unveils Rs. 4,000 Crore Impact Fund to Accelerate Purpose-Driven Startups

NewsVoir

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 21: Marwari Catalysts (MCats), India's fastest-growing startup accelerator, today announced plans to build a Rs. 4,000 crore (US$500 million) impact-focused portfolio by 2027. Backed by more than 150+ co-investors, family offices and 200+ global mentors, the initiative coincides with MCats' expansion into Dubai and Singapore. This milestone underscores MCats' mission to develop a startup ecosystem where innovation translates into social inclusion and last-mile impact.

Since its founding, MCats has invested in and accelerated over 100 early-stage ventures across the country. The accelerator has generated more than 5,000 jobs, with 35% of its portfolio companies led by women co-founders, and key department heads led by women. Its commitment aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that growth and social progress go hand in hand.

"We believe valuations shouldn't eclipse values," said Sushil Sharma, founder of Marwari Catalysts. "This fund is our blueprint for a more resilient and inclusive India. Success isn't just about unicorns; it's about building companies that improve lives and create lasting social change."

Through its investments and mentoring programs, MCats directly advances several SDGs:

* Good Health & Well-being (SDG 3): Investments in fertility treatment provider Pratap IVF, elderly care or home-care innovator Sarathi Healthcare make high-quality healthcare with AI like Onedose to underserved communities.

* Quality Education (SDG 4): Accelerator programs support edtech startups such as Indian Map Service, Learn & Build and Tutedude, while MCats Foundation's outreach efforts equip students in rural areas and women with industry-aligned skills.

* Gender Equality (SDG 5): Over one-third of MCats' startups are helmed by women. Portfolio companies like Book Cafe, Fresh Woof, Nuskha Kitchen and First Crack exemplify this commitment.

* Decent Work & Economic Growth (SDG 8): MCats-backed ventures have collectively created more than 5,000 jobs across Tier II and Tier III cities, reducing urban migration by offering high-quality employment in locations such as Jodhpur, Ajmer, Nasik, Udaipur, Sikar, Surat and Raipur.

* Industry, Agri Innovation & Infrastructure (SDG 9): High-impact startups across fintech, agritech and sustainabilitysuch as TURMS, PropFTX, Freshokartz, Work Affair are building the infrastructure for India's next-generation economy.

* Sustainable Cities & Communities (SDG 11): Initiatives like Startup Chaupal and Startpreneur nurture local talent, while ventures focusing on clean energy and digital access address city-level challenges.

"MCats' support has been invaluable," said Lavender Singh Rathore, Founder of Sarathi Healthcare. "Their guidance and network have enabled us to bring high-quality healthcare directly to patients' homes. It's a partnership driven by a shared purpose."

Founded in Jodhpur, Marwari Catalysts (MCats) is one of India's leading startup accelerators. It has invested in over 100 startups nationwide, generating thousands of jobs and supporting women-led businesses. MCats' mission is to build a purpose-driven startup ecosystem aligned with the UN SDGs, proving that innovation and social impact can thrive together.

