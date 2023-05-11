MAS Financial Services consolidated AUM crosses 8500 crore during the quarter; PAT up by 27.68 per cent to Rs 200.96 cr in FY23

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (/NewsVoir): The Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited (MAS Financial) (BSE: 540749, NSE: MASFIN), specialized in MSME financing, announced today the audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2023.

The consistent financial performance during all the past turbulent period is the testimony of the strong fundamentals of the company; which is being followed over more than two decades. We witnessed a healthy growth in business activities across the segments we serve, during the quarter. The disbursement was ` 2491.72 Crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2023 as compared to ` 1962.33 Crore during the corresponding period.

Performance Highlights

MAS Financial Services Limited reports Assets under Management (AUM) of ` 8092.56 Crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ` 200.96 Crore for the year ended 31st March 2023 from ` 6246.80 Crore and ` 157.55 Crore respectively for the year ended 31st March 2022. The AUM as on 31st December 2022 was ` 7606.04 Crore.

- A Growth of 29.55% in AUM and 27.55% in PAT over the corresponding period of the previous year.

- For the quarter ended 31st March 2023, the PAT was ` 55.55 Crore - A growth of 23.44% over the corresponding period of the previous year.

- Capital Adequacy Ratio (including Tier II capital) as of 31st March, 2023 stood at 25.25%. The Tier-I capital stood at 20.79%.

- The portfolio quality remained stable and strong at 2.15% gross stage 3 assets and 1.52% net stage 3 assets of AUM as compared to 2.23% gross stage 3 assets and 1.60% net stage 3 assets of AUM as on 31st December 2022.

- The company continues to carry buffer provision (COVID provision) as on 31st March 2023 of 0.31% of the total on book assets.

*Represents underlying assets in each of the categories. As on 31st March, 2023 37.62% of the total underlying assets is through various NBFCs.

Note on change in accounting policy for income recognition on direct assignment transaction: During the quarter ended 31st March 2023 the Company is directed by Reserve Bank of India to book the gain on assignment transaction upfront in the statement of profit and loss in accordance with Ind AS 109 instead of amortising it over the period of the underlying residual tenure of the assigned loan portfolio as practiced by the company, by exercising their judgement under para 19 of Ind AS 1 for better transparency as per the company's view.

The new accounting policy has been implemented retrospectively and being presented from the beginning of the earliest period i.e. 1 April 2021.

- Dividend: In consonance to our policy of rewarding the shareholders the board has recommended a final dividend of 18.50% @ ` 1.85 per share.

Note on MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Limited (Subsidiary)

The Board of Directors of MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Limited in their meeting held on May 03, 2023 took on record the audited Financial Results of the company for quarter ended 31st March, 2023.

Performance Highlights

MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Limited reports Assets under Management (AUM) of ` 413.34 Crore and profit after tax of ` 6.34 Crore for the year ended 31st March 2023 from ` 314.15 Crore and ` 4.89 Crore respectively for the year ended 31st March 2022.

- A growth of 31.57% in AUM and of 29.66% in PAT over the corresponding period of the previous year.

- For the quarter ended 31st March 2023, the PAT was ` 1.37 Crore - As compared to ` 1.50 Crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

- Capital Adequacy Ratio (including Tier II capital) as of 31st March 2023 stood at 38.93%. The Tier-I capital stood at 28.66%.

- The portfolio quality remained stable and strong at 0.70% gross stage 3 assets and 0.52% net stage 3 assets of AUM as compared to 0.63% gross stage 3 assets and 0.46% net stage 3 assets of AUM as on 31st December 2022.

- The company continues to carry buffer provision (COVID provision) as on 31st March 2023 of 0.88% of the total on book assets.

^Excluding the impact of PMAY CLSS Subsidy the YoY AUM growth is 36.20%

#Due to expansion in branch network.

-Change in accounting policy for income recognition on direct assignment transaction as per note given above

Commenting on the performance, Kamlesh Gandhi - Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, MAS Financial said, "We have over two & half decades demonstrated that "CONSISTENTLY AND STEADILY IS THE FASTEST WAY TO REACH WHERE YOU WANT TO". Crossing ` 200 Crore in PAT is an important milestone in the journey of the company. The main focus continues to remain on maintaining strong capital base, adequate liquidity and quality of assets thus creating very strong enablers for the future growth of the company. Registering a robust growth of 25%+ this year reconfirms our conviction to demonstrate long term consistent growth between 20%-25% across various cycles as demonstrated over more than two decades."

