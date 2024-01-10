MAS Financial Services Ltd.'s Consolidated AUM Crosses the Milestone of Rs. 10,000 Crore During Q3FY24

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10: MAS Financial Services Ltd.'s consolidated AUM crossed the milestone of Rs. 10,000 crore during the quarter and stood at approximately Rs. 10,225 crore as on December 31, 2023, registering a strong growth of 27% YoY.

The Company continues to have adequate liquidity of approximately Rs. 800 Crore as on December 31, 2023.

In consonance with the policy of rewarding the shareholders, the board has declared an Interim Dividend of 30.00 % Rs. 3.00 per share.

Commenting on the performance, Kamlesh Gandhi - Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, MAS Financial said, "This milestone achieved reflects upon the consistent growth of the Company across cycles. We take this opportunity to take fresh guard for our next phase of growth. We trust that the next phase of growth will not only be exciting and successful but also create value for all its stakeholders on a very large scale. Team MAS remains committed to its mission of excellence through endeavors."

Incepted back in 1995, MAS is registered as non-banking financial company with the Reserve Bank of India. With a plethora of retail finance options in its arsenal, MAS is focused on fulfilling the requirements of lower income and middle-income groups of the society. The company offers Financial Services for Micro Enterprises Loans, SME Loans, Home Loans, Two-Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, and Commercial Vehicle Loans to satisfy their varied needs. The focus remains on the vast lower income and middle-income groups of the society, spread across urban, semi urban and rural areas, and including formal and informal sector.

